TUSCALOOSA — The question has been at the heart of the build-up to this year’s NFL draft: Where will Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa get picked?
Once an option to be the No. 1 overall pick, a hip injury last November seriously derailed those aspirations and sent the Hawaiian gunslinger on a potential slide down draft boards.
How far is unknown, but Tagovailoa still remains a near-certainty to be taken on Day 1 of this year’s draft, which is set to kick off Thursday. Rounds 2-3 are Friday and 4-7 on Saturday.
Most projections still have him being selected in the Top 10, usually No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins or No. 6 to the Los Angeles Chargers — two quarterback-needy organizations that could be willing to gamble on Tagovailoa’s talent over his injury history.
Still, given the natural concern regarding his long-term durability after undergoing at least five surgeries at Alabama — one on each ankle and two more on his throwing hand — in the past two years gives several NFL teams pause, and reportedly even has at least one completely removing Tagovailoa from its draft board.
Tagovailoa still remains one of roughly a dozen draftable players from Alabama, including as many as seven that are projected to go in the first round Thursday — Tagovailoa, receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., linebacker Terrell Lewis, and defensive backs Trevon Diggs and Xavier McKinney. Six of those (all but Diggs) are set to participate in the first virtual draft due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the NFL supplying camera equipment to 58 first-round hopefuls.
Having so many first-round possibilities means the Crimson Tide could once again set an NFL draft record this week. The University of Miami holds the record for most first-round picks in a year with six taken in 2004.
Alabama has never had more than four players selected in the first round, a mark set in 2011 and tied in 2012, 2017 and 2018.
This year’s Crimson Tide could equal in the first 15 picks with Tagovailoa, Wills, Jeudy and Ruggs all widely projected to go that early. All four are considered among the Top 3 players at their positions, with Jeudy and Ruggs vying with Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb to be the first receiver.
While Lamb is believed to be the more complete pass catcher, both Jeudy (route running) and Ruggs (speed) present exceptional skills that are unrivaled this year.
Jeudy’s ability to run crisp routes and quickly get in and out of breaks has been compared to some of the best, including fellow South Florida product and former Alabama receiver Amari Cooper, who went No. 4 overall to the Oakland Raiders in 2015.
And it's Ruggs’ uncanny breakaway speed — he ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in February, though many believe he could’ve gone faster if not for a false start on his initial attempt — and reliable hands that separate the Montgomery native, eliciting comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill.
Meanwhile, the 6-foot-4 and 312-pound Wills has long been considered one of the top tackles and could be the first off the board. Projections range anywhere between No. 4 to the New York Giants or No. 11 to the New York Jets.
Wills started 29 games at right tackle in three seasons at Alabama, the last two as the blind-side blocker to the left-handed Tagovailoa. It’s because of that experience that some within the NFL believe Wills has the athleticism and quick feet to potentially transition to the left side to protect the blind side of right-handed quarterbacks.
Then there’s the potential fringe Round 1 options from Alabama’s defense: Diggs, Lewis and McKinney. Having started all 25 games over the past two seasons at strong safety, McKinney is considered the top true safety prospect and could go in the bottom half of the first round.
Meanwhile, Diggs and Lewis both have serious concerns about their games, with Diggs representing one of the most talented corners in this class who struggled at times against elite competition. Lewis is a physical freak at 6-5 and 262 pounds with nearly 34-inch arms and has superior pass-rush ability, but his own injury history after missing 24 starts between 2017-18 remains a bit of a red flag.
