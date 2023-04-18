Mikaylah Fuqua went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored to help the Austin softball team beat James Clemens 15-0 on Tuesday.
The win secured Austin the Class 7A, Area 8 regular-season championship and home-field advantage for the area tournament.
Kinsley Higdon, Claire Wright and Maddie Jones had two hits and two RBIs each for the Black Bears.
• West Limestone 16, Randolph 0: JuliAnn Kyle pitched a four-inning perfect game for West Limestone and struck out seven.
Addie Wallace had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the Wildcats, while Lilly Bethune fell a triple short of the cycle and drove in three runs.
• West Morgan 10, Hanceville 0: Chasity Rikard tossed a five-inning one-hit shutout for West Morgan and struck out eight.
Kylei Russell went 4-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs for the Rebels, while Jonie Weems added three hits.
• Hatton 5, Lauderdale County 3: Morgan Lane homered to lead Hatton, while Brianna Oliver and Arlie Armstrong each reached base twice.
• East Lawrence 13, Decatur 3: Callie Pittman had two RBIs and Mattie Rae Gillespie struck out eight in five innings to lead East Lawrence.
Arley Grace Waits drove in a run for Decatur.
• Hewitt-Trussville 8, Hartselle 1: Blayne Godfrey drove in the run Hartselle.
• Athens Bible 4, Clements 1: Cana Vining tossed a three-hitter and struck out 13 to lead Athens Bible. Savannah Thompson had the RBI for Clements.
• Ardmore 2, Russellville 1: Sydney Sanders hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to propel Ardmore. Ella Singletary pitched a 10-innining four hitter and struck out 12.
• Decatur Heritage 10, St. John Paul II 8: Cami Harris had three RBIs for Decatur Heritage, while Bri Tyson and Allie Tidwell had three hits each.
• Mars Hill 17, Lindsay Lane 2: Allison Bates homered for Lindsay Lane.
• Priceville 10, Danville 0: Maddie Black pitched a five-inning no-hitter for Priceville on Monday.
--
Baseball
• Madison County 16, Brewer 9: Justin Brooks had three RBIs to lead Brewer, while Cole Drinkard added three hits.
• Winston County 8, Falkville 1: Caden Burnett drove in the run for Falkville.
--
Tennis
• Vandiver wins sectional title: Decatur Heritage’s Michael Vandiver won the boys Class 1A-3A Northeast Sectional No. 1 singles title to advance to next week’s state tournament in Mobile. Vandiver, playing with Willis Orr, fell in the No. 1 doubles final.
• Decatur Heritage girls in second: The Decatur Heritage girls team sits in second place after the first day of the Class 1A-3A Northeast Sectional in Huntsville.
Sasha Suggs (No. 2), Murphy Founds (No. 3), Isabella Hodge (No. 4), Savannah Samuel (No. 5) and Mia Rossouw (No. 6) all advanced to Wednesday’s championship round in singles play, while Founds and Hodge teamed to advance to the No. 2 doubles championship.
The top two teams from each sectional tournament advance to the state tournament next week.
