Katie Bracken and Kenley Hilleary enjoyed Senior Night on Tuesday, combining to throw a two-hitter in Austin's 3-0 win over rival Decatur.
Bracken got the start struck out 12 in four hitless innings. Hilleary gave up a pair of singles and struck out seven in her three innings.
Madison Murphy allowed four hits and struck out 10 for Decatur. Murphy and Caroline Coulter had the hits.
• Brewer 1, West Morgan 0: Bronwyn Borden pitched a three-hitter for Brewer and struck out six.
Cheyenne Lucas scored the Patriots' run.
Abby Lindsey threw a three-hitter West Morgan and struck out 11. Jonie Weems had a triple for the Rebels.
• Hatton 7, Lauderdale County 2: Chloe Gargis and Mallie Yarbrough each homered and had two RBIs for Hatton.
Bradyn Mitchell pitched five innings for the win. She gave up one unearned run on three hits with three strikeouts.
• Elkmont 14, West Limestone 10: Alyssa Harwell went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs for Elkmont.
Abbie Broadway had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils and Paige Robinson had four RBIs.
Ashlyn Smith and Addie Wallace both homered for West Limestone.
• Ardmore 2, Athens 1: Bo Riley scored Aynslee Malone on a sacrifice fly in the top of the top of the eighth inning to propel Ardmore to a win over Class 6A No. 1 Athens.
Brooke Phillips homered for the Tigers. Ella Singletary pitched an eight-inning four-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Anna Carder homered for Athens.
• Priceville 13, Randolph 1: Kirsten Segars had four RBIs to lead Priceville.
Bentley Black homered, doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs, while Darby Thigpen added two hits and two RBIs.
• Athens Bible 15-21, Woodville 0-2: Addyson Butler homered and drove in four runs for Athens Bible in Game 1.
Butler had a pair of homers and six RBIs for the Trojans in Game 2. Claire Holt had five RBIs and Kaylee Carter had three RBIs.
• Colbert County 7, East Lawrence 2: Maddie Osborn and Brooklyn Letson each drove in a run for East Lawrence.
• Bob Jones 4, Hartselle 1: Karsi Lentz drove in Hartselle's run, while Larissa Preuitt had three hits.
Baseball
• West Morgan 11, Hatton 1: Matthew Jones and Dylan Owens had three RBIs each for West Morgan.
Daniel Laporte worked four innings for the win, surrendering one run on two hits with seven strikeouts.
Braden Stafford drove in Hatton's run.
• Brewer 7, Danville 1: Eli Matkin, Jonathan Fairbanks and Justin Brooks had two RBIs each for Brewer.
Brayden Murphy tripled for the Patriots. Grayson Colee pitched six innings for the win. He allowed one run and struck out four.
Carson Cox had the RBI for Danville.
• Athens Bible 19, Shoals Christian 3: Connor Abernathy went 4-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs for Athens Bible.
Luke Murrell and Cody Graviett both drove in three runs for the Trojans. Murrell also tripled. Patrick Johnson and Walker Brand had two RBIs each.
• Priceville 10, Hanceville 0: Colman Gann pitched 4⅔ innings to earn the win for Priceville. He also had 12 strikeouts.
Wes Walker, Ryan Hanks and Ty Parker all had two RBIs for the Bulldogs, who finished the season at 16-10.
• West Point 11, Decatur Heritage 1: Bryant Sparkman drove in the run for Decatur Heritage.
Tyler Olive had a double for the Eagles, who lost despite out-hitting West Point 7-6.
• Sparkman 10, Athens 2: Sam Sandy and Riley Miller had the RBIs for Athens.
Tennis
• Decatur Heritage finishes sixth: The Decatur Heritage boys tennis team finished sixth in the Class 1A-3A state tennis tournament that wrapped up Tuesday at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. Houston Academy claimed the state championship with Montgomery Catholic finishing as runner-up.
Michael Vandiver advanced to the semifinals of the No. 1 singles tournament for Heritage with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Covenant Christian, but lost in the semifinals from Westminster-Oak Mountain.
Vandiver and Willis Orr defeated Lauderdale County 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinal round of the No. 1 doubles tournament before falling to a team from Whitesburg Christian.
Soccer
• Decatur girls 2, Guntersville 0: Leah South and Bonnie Frost each scored for Decatur.
Kacey Powell was in goal for the shutout for the Red Raiders, who host Gardendale Wednesday
• Priceville girls 2, Brewer 0: Anna Katherine Hopkins had one goal and an assist for Priceville.
Mahaila Mendoza also scored for the Bulldogs (11-4-1) and Tori Staats recorded eight saves.
• Priceville boys 3, Brewer 2: MaClain Lawson, Cody Kennedy and Elijah Hopkins scored to help Priceville secure its first 10-win season since 2013.
Hopkins also had an assist for the Bulldogs (10-3-1) and Carson Taylor had 18 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.