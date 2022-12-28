TRINITY — Maddie Sherrill scored a team-high 14 points to help the Danville girls defeated Decatur 58-51 at the West Morgan Christmas Tournament on Tuesday.
Madalyn McCreless added 10 points for the Hawks, while Adily Alberti finished with eight points and three assists.
Danville continues tournament play at 9 a.m. Wednesday against Ardmore.
• Falkville girls 65, Russellville 42: Jonathon Lacy's picked up his 100th career win behind Ellie Cate Hill's 28 points, five rebounds and five steals at the West Morgan tournament.
Liza Wallace added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (8-7).
Laila Hill had 20 points for Russellville.
• East Limestone girls 59, Jemison-Huntsville 36: Shauna Fletcher led four East Limestone players in double figures with a game-high 20 points at the BallN Prep National Showcase at Hazel Green.
Taylor Farrar scored 13 points for East Limestone, while Tyjah Duncan added 11. Mya Thatch finished with 10 points and three assists.
Zee Benny led Jemison with 15 points.
• Hatton boys 49, Holly Pond 48: Kyle Hampton knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to help the Hornets top Class 2A No. 1 Holly Pond at the West Point tournament.
Hampton finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds, while Kahne Little scored a game-high 19 points.
Kollin Brown (15 points), Blake Richard (11) and Gunnar McBee (10) led Holly Pond.
Hatton continues tournament play at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Decatur Heritage boys 61, West Limestone 37: Nash Thomas finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Decatur Heritage at the Bracy Invitational at Deshler.
Bo Mitchell added 12 points for the Eagles. Colin Patterson had 13 points for West Limestone.
Decatur Heritage will play Covenant Christian in the tournament’s championship game at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
• Danville boys 62, South Lamar 45: Aiden Holladay scored a team-high 21 points for Danville at Bracy Invitational.
Gage Taylor added 13 points for the Hawks. Reshawn Charleston led South Lamar with 21 points.
• Covenant Christian boys 60, Priceville 47: Cole Lindeman had 16 points and five rebounds for Priceville at the Bracy Invitational.
Tyler Case finished with 12 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-7), while Sammy Holmes added eight points and seven rebounds.
Priceville continues play at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday against West Limestone.
• Hanceville boys 66, Brewer 63: Jackson Dunn led three Brewer players in double figures with 21 points at the West Morgan tournament.
Kade George had 14 points for the Patriots (5-7), while Austyn Holmes added 11.
Brayden Harris had 21 points to lead Hanceville and Zach Harris scored 18.
• Mars Hill boys 72, Decatur Heritage 56: Mitchell led Decatur Heritage with 17 points and five rebounds on the first day of the Bracy Invitational on Monday.
Jordan Davis added 10 points for the Eagles.
Cannon Pig's 19 points and Connor Pig's 13 led Mars Hill.
• Russellville boys 65, Priceville 53: Lindeman scored a game-high 21 points for Priceville on Monday.
Holmes had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.
• Deshler boys 90, Danville 56: Taylor had 17 points for Danville at the Bracy Invitational on Monday.
Jeremy Cordova added 14 points for the Hawks. Dadrian Sanders scored a game-high 25 points for Deshler, while KJ Anderson added 10.
