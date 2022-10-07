FLORENCE — The messaging hasn’t changed much around North Alabama the past two weeks. If anything, it’s only been reinforced more — in meetings, on the practice field, in the locker room.
No, the first four games of the season didn’t go as planned for the Lions. Yes, they’re coming off a bye with a losing record. But these next five games are what really matters starting Saturday at Kennesaw State. That’s when UNA will play its first ASUN game.
And from there it becomes simple. Win those and a chance to make the FCS postseason awaits for the first time. The Lions (1-3) weren’t eligible during their four-year transition. Don’t win and another long offseason will be right around the corner.
“It’s exciting and it comes at a good time,” coach Chris Willis said. “We’re coming out of a bye week, we’re playing a triple-option team, we needed that week for that. But it feels like a new season, so let’s see what we can do over the next five weeks and get some wins here to gets us in position.”
“We can’t sit back and go, ‘We’re 1-3, let’s all go to the house,’” Willis added. “We have to keep moving forward.”
It’ll certainly be an interesting schedule. After playing the Owls (1-3, 0-1 ASUN), UNA plays Jacksonville State (5-1) — which is transitioning to the FBS and Conference USA — at Eastern Kentucky (3-2) and at Central Arkansas (2-3) before hosting Austin Peay (4-2).
Some good news for the Lions? Three of their ASUN foes already have a conference loss. Jacksonville State and Central Arkansas are both 1-0 in the league.
In a way, that’s pretty refreshing for the players.
“Really excited,” center Cam Watson said. “Since I’ve been here, we haven’t been able to play for a conference championship. That’s different and that gives you a little extra motivation going into it. We think we can do big things in this conference. I don’t think we’ve shown a complete game of our full potential yet.”
Watson’s right. UNA didn’t look great heading into its bye week. The offense looked stagnant at times. The defense looked leaky. Overall, the Lions were outscored 30-14 in the first quarter of games and 31-21 in the fourth. The other frame they came out on top was the second 42-40.
So, part of the time off was used to reorganize some of the team’s lineups and personnel. Part of it was used to get back to some of the fundamental worked on during training camp.
“It was a lot of mental stuff and making sure we keep our eyes are on the prize,” Watson said. “We still have conference ahead of us. We can still win the conference. It was really more of clearing our minds and putting that in the past and letting it rest.”
That’s what makes the possibility of these next several weeks so enticing. Sometimes, a fresh start is all that’s needed to turn things around. That’s the hope at UNA.
They’ll soon find out.
“It brings a different energy level to the table,” quarterback Noah Walters said. “We have to win the conference. We have to do our jobs. Our record doesn’t show what we’re capable of.”
