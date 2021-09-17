FLORENCE — During training camp, K.J. Smith held the belief the North Alabama secondary had the potential to cause opposing quarterbacks problems this season. So too, did safety Alonzo Craighton and follow corners Evan Jones and Gerrell Green.
What wasn’t there to like? The group has experience. Smith, Craighton and Jones all began their careers at Power 5 schools before making their way to Florence. Together, they’ve played in a combined 74 college games. There was also the speed, toughness and talent they pointed out.
Smith reiterated that belief as he stood on the turf at Braly Stadium last Saturday despite UNA’s 20-0 loss to Chattanooga.
“I feel like we’re special,” Smith said. “I feel like since I’ve been here, this has been one of the most talented groups I’ve played with. We just got to keep working.”
While the Lions (0-2) have struggled as a whole throughout the first two weeks of the season, and are getting ready for another tough test in No. 10 Jacksonville State (1-1) on Saturday, their secondary has been somewhat of a bright spot.
Smith intercepted two passes against Chattanooga and has two other pass breakups and half a sack on the season. Craighton and and fellow safety Jeffery Battle are tied for third in total tackles with 12. Safety Kyree Fields is second (13) and has a fumble recovery this season. Jones and Green have nine and seven tackles, respectively, which puts them in the top 10 on the team.
If UNA was included in the NCAA FCS statistics — the Lions aren’t currently while still in their final year of transitioning to a fully fledged Division I member — its numbers for pass defense at this point would be comparable to programs like North Dakota State and Montana.
UNA would rank in the top 40 in the FCS is passing yards per game (180.5) and in the top 20 in passing yards per attempt (5.6) allowed.
For the most part, it been better results than in the past. In 2020, albeit against a mostly FBS schedule, those numbers were 229.5 and 6.0. In 2019, they were 206.9 and 4.7.
“I feel like we can line up against any receiving corps and hold our own,” Smith said. “We just got to put that together with the other defensive units, the defensive line and linebackers.”
That’s, perhaps, what makes Saturday’s game against Jacksonville State an interesting test. There will certainly be a lot of variety for the Gamecocks.
In JSU's upset of Florida State last week, starting quarterback Zerrick Cooper completed a pass to 11 different receivers, including a 59-yard touchdown as time expired to Damond Philyaw-Johnson. In Jacksonville State’s loss to UAB the week before, nine Gamecocks had at least one catch.
But Craighton believes they’re up for the challenge.
“We’ve really preached accountability and speed,” the safety said. “... If you’re accountable and you know where you’re supposed to be at, lined up where you’re supposed to be at and you’re playing fast, that makes it tough on an offense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.