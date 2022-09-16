FLORENCE — A.J. Vang said he felt like a number of his North Alabama teammates Monday — pretty sore.
But coming off the practice field on Tuesday, the senior guard didn’t have many complains. If anything, there was a little more pep as the Lions prepare to face No. 9 Chattanooga after picking up their first win last week.
“We’re feeling pretty energetic right now,” Vang said. “It’s hard not to bring it when the coaches bring it.”
The positivity is a nice change for UNA (1-1) this early in the season. A win at the Mocs (2-0) at 5 p.m. Saturday would put the Lions above the .500 mark for the first time since winning the 2019 season opener.
Chattanooga, however, poses a little more of a challenge than Division II Virginia-Wise, especially defensively. The Mocs rank in the top 10 in the FCS in total defense, sacks, tackles for loss and red zone defense. They have yet to give up a point in either the second or fourth quarter.
Last season, Chattanooga shut out the Lions 20-0. UNA had 90 yards of offense.
“We’re familiar with them,” Lions coach Chris Willis said. “The defensive line and linebackers are pretty much the same group. I’ve been coaching for a long time and I would say this is one of the best units I’ve seen. We played Southern Miss and Liberty (in 2020) and I would put them above Southern Miss.”
So, does that familiarity actually help?
Yes — and no — Vang said.
“They were young last year, so they brought a lot back, so you have that familiarity of who is there,” Vang said. “You don’t know necessarily what they’re going to do exactly, but you know how they do things, how their guys move. They’re good players, obviously, so those aspects help. But they’re a new team. I’m sure they’ve changed up some things.”
It’s part of the reason Vang and running back ShunDerrick Powell noted being able to have more of a balanced approach would help.
Powell set a UNA single-game record with 251 of the team’s 369 rushing yards last week with Parker Driggers sidelined. But the Lions only completed 7 of 22 passes — Noah Walters threw 21 of them — for 96 yards.
Driggers, Willis said, will be a game-time decision
“We’re feeling good,” Powell said. “We know they’re going to stack the box. But if we get to 50-50 run-pass, we’ll be good.”
And if not?
Well, Vang believes the Lions should be able to handle it. They do have some early momentum they can build on.
“You have to run the ball to throw the ball,” Vang said. “We’ve got to get better at throwing, so we’re going to have to run. I think as an O-line, we like putting it on our backs and being able to run down people’s throats. I’m excited.
"I think we can do it.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.