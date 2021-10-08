FLORENCE — Dexter Boykin always tries to keep it as simple as possible.
Whenever the North Alabama redshirt junior receiver takes the field, it’s usually with the same goal in mind.
“I just want to make plays for us every chance I get,” Boykin said ahead of Saturday’s matchup at North Carolina A&T where the Lions are looking to avoid their first 0-6 start since 1974.
Last week against Campbell was a good example of that. With UNA trying to find the endzone for the first time in the second half, Boykin made perhaps the best (or most difficult) catch for the Lions this season.
Midway through the fourth quarter and on the Camels' 12-yard line, Rett Files lofted a pass to Boykin, who ended up being held on the play and initially had one of his arms hooked by the defender.
Boykin reached out with his free hand and trapped the ball against the back of his leg to come down with the touchdown.
“He’s a big part of our offense,” UNA passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tyler Rice said. “We try each week to get him in man coverage to allow him to make a play.
“He could have had as good of a game against Nicholls as he did last week against Campbell, but he didn’t make the plays in man coverage. That was a point of emphasis for him against Campbell.”
Against the Camels, Boykin had his best showing of the season. He caught seven passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, including the one against his leg. All three were season highs.
His previous bests this season were the five catches for 76 yards at Nicholls State. He had been held to just seven receptions for 95 yards in the first three games against Southeastern Louisiana, Chattanooga and Jacksonville State.
“I got off to a slow start early on, but I like how I’ve been able to be a down-the-field threat the past few games,” said Boykin, who has caught at least one pass in 30 straight games. “That’s how l look at my game, a deep threat and those have been coming to me lately.”
Some of those early struggles were the result of UNA’s quarterback play.
Files is the Lions’ third starting quarterback this season and the fourth to see game action, although Boykin said that isn’t that big of a deal. Jaylen Gipson and Blake Dever started two games each before getting injured, while Brady Pope has had his own package of plays the last three weeks.
Some of it, as Rice said, has been the result — or lack thereof — of Boykin making plays on the ball when he has an opportunity.
Some of it has been scheme. And over the last couple weeks, UNA has moved Boykin around more instead of just simply lining him up on the outside.
“It gets pretty easy for a defense to scheme you up if you’re just going to be split out wide,” Boykin said. “I like how coach Rice has been flipping me and playing me inside and reducing my alignment to keep the defense on their heels.”
As Boykin said, anything to make a play to try and help the team.
“For the most part, I feel like I’ve done that,” Boykin said. “But you always feel like you can do more.”
