FLORENCE — ShunDerrick Powell admitted there were times last season when he was every bit of the freshman he was listed as on the roster.
Naturally, there were some challenges.
“I was trying to learn the plays and trying to get in,” said the North Alabama running back, who then jokingly referred to himself as” fresh meat” in 2021.
Powell played sparingly throughout that year. He only logged 30 carries for 154 yards and caught eight passes for 76 yards. The most he touched the ball in any game was nine times — eight rushes and one reception against Charleston Southern. In the other 10 games? He saw five touches or less.
Sometimes, a year can make quite the difference.
In UNA’s season opener last week, a 17-14 overtime loss at Indiana State, Powell finished with 20 carries for 80 yards and his first career touchdown on a second-quarter, 12-yard run where he juked one defender and then broke a would-be tackle. Quarterback Noah Walters was the only other Lion to finish with double-digit rushing yards. He had 31.
Powell also caught four passes for 29 yards, which was three yards off Kobe Warden’s team high.
“It was great, man,” Powell said of his touchdown. “It’s a blessing. But I wanted to get that win. That’s what was most important.”
Still, Powell was a bright spot on an offense that struggled most of the night.
Parker Driggers, Powell’s fellow running back, was working himself back from a broken ankle he sustained in spring practice that kept him out of contact drill most of the offseason. Driggers ended the game with five carries and 1 yard.
It’s why Powell added 10 pounds during the offseason. He figures he weighed about 163 pounds his freshman campaign. But the goal was to do so in a way that wouldn’t take away his speed, something that made him a coveted recruit for UNA.
It doesn’t appear like it has. Over the summer, strength and conditioning coach Steve Herring said Powell was running the 40-yard dash in the 4.3s.
“I still feel the same,” Powell said. “My goal is to get 180 and still be able to move around the same.”
That’s all well and good. But will he be able to help UNA run the football more effectively? It’s been a vocal goal of this offense since last season ended. Aside from Powell, it didn’t play out like that against Indiana State. The Lions finished with just 8 yards on the ground (which was also a byproduct of giving up eight sacks).
“Yes. We can run the ball, I promise you,” Powell said. “We can run the ball. We just made a lot of mistakes.”
And if UNA can, well that would certainly wouldn’t be a bad thing, especially with the skillset the Lions believe Powell has to succeed at the Division I level.
“He’s a dog,” Walters said. “He makes things happen. When he gets hit behind the line of scrimmage and makes a play for a 20-yard gain, it’s insane. I’m excited to see what he can do the rest of the season.”
