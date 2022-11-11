FLORENCE — Ryan Held has already used the line quite a few times.
In the week-plus since being named North Alabama’s interim coach, Held has rhetorically asked out loud what his players have to play for in what has been a dismal season. His response is always the same — a lot, even if it’s just as competitors or for pride.
There were certainly some encouraging signs in his debut last week despite the 38-35 loss to Austin Peay — the fourth game UNA has lost by six points or less this season. The Lions scored and surrendered their second-most points. The game came down to the final seconds after UNA managed to recover an onside kick.
But there were some negatives as well, once again on the offensive side, the Lions (1-8) will try to correct heading into Saturday’s matchup against Tennessee Tech (3-6), which will be both the home finale and the final game against an FCS opponent on the schedule.
“We started off well and had a little bit of a sputter in there, and then got going again,” said Held, who was the offensive coordinator before Chris Willis’ firing. “We have to find a way to reduce the sputters.”
The Lions scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives to open the game for the first time this season before being forced to punt on six straight possessions, only to score on three of their final four drives — excluding the one after the onside kick — over the final 14 minutes of play.
It was the third time UNA held a lead going into the second quarter. All three have resulted in losses. Last week, the Lions were outscored 24-7 in the second and third quarters. In the other two matchups — against Tarleton State and at Eastern Kentucky — UNA was outscored 28-7 and 35-21, respectively, in the same span.
The Governors also managed to outgain the Lions 301 total yards to 174 despite running 12 fewer plays and UNA having more than double the time of possession.
“I think some of the time, we just gotta trust the play and make the play happen,” freshman quarterback Noah Walters said. “Coach Held was saying you can’t always put yourself in the best position to make a play, but playmakers can make plays. Some of those times, we just weren’t able to make the plays. We’ll get that fixed.”
When asked if it was a matter of the offensive players on the field feeling rushed or anxious, especially with a defense that has trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, Walters didn’t believe so.
UNA has been outscored 119-80 in the second quarter and 66-63 in the third. The only frame the Lions have put up more points than an opponent is the fourth — 92-78.
“I wouldn’t say that,” Walters said. “Sometimes in football you get those sputters.”
Time, however, is, as it hasn’t been this season, not on UNA’s side. Memphis is the season finale and back-to-back losses would give the Lions their first one-win full season since 1971. That year, UNA endured a 10-game losing streak.
“Sometimes, it’s mistakes,” sophomore running back ShunDerrick Powell said. “Sometimes, the play isn’t going to work. But if Coach calls a play, you have to try your best to make it work. Coach says he’s not always going to make perfect calls, but you have to go out there and try to make it work.”
