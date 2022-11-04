FLORENCE — Things are already a little different.
That much was evident when players began jogging off the turf field late Monday afternoon. It’s usually an off day for North Alabama, a chance to recover from the past weekend’s game.
But with the Lions mired in a 1-7 season, including a six-game losing streak that helped lead to the dismissal of coach Chris Willis, interim coach Ryan Held decided it was best to have the players shift their focus as quickly as possible to Austin Peay (5-3, 1-2 ASUN).
“It’s been a crazy couple of days,” center Cam Watson said ahead of Saturday’s matchup, which will be the first home game for the Lions (0-4 ASUN) at Braly Stadium in more than a month.
It certainly has.
Willis was informed of the decision after meeting with athletic director Josh Looney on Sunday.
It came less than 24 hours after UNA’s 64-29 loss at Central Arkansas in which the program gave up its most yards ever (733) and second-most points behind the 66 scored by BYU in 2020. After a follow-up meeting with the players and coaching staff, Held, the team’s offensive coordinator, was put in charge.
Willis finished his five-plus years as head coach with a 20-34 record.
“Sad really,” safety Kyree Fields said of his reaction. “You hate to see a good guy go, especially the person I’ve been here with my entire time, three years (at UNA). But at the end of the day, it’s a business and you know that can happen. We’re just trying to deal with it and get to work.”
And there is a lot of work to be done.
Nothing has gone particularly right for the Lions on the field this season — or since they made the move to Division I.
The offense, which features a number of young players, has been plagued by inconsistency and turnovers. Special teams has had untimely breakdowns. The defense, perhaps the most glaring culprit in the program’s fourth straight losing record, is giving up more than 40 points and 480 yards per game.
“First off, we were all pretty upset,” freshman quarterback Noah Walters said. “Willis has been around here a long time and I know a lot of my older buddies have had a good connection with him. But someone’s gotta step up and Held’s the guy.
"He’s going to get us right and going to get us through this and hopefully, we can win some games.”
Other players conveyed similar messages. No matter how tough the decision was, it offered a chance at a fresh start with three games left. After UNA hosts Austin Peay on Saturday, it will play Tennessee Tech at home before closing out the season on the road against FBS opponent Memphis.
So far, the players have liked what they’ve seen. Fields, who said the coaching change fell on both players and coaches, added Monday was one of the more lively practices UNA has had this season.
“I’ve had people ask, ‘What do these guys have to play for?’” Held said. “They have to play for a lot. We need to do this for coach Willis, as much work as he put into this, we need to finish it out strong for him. If you’re a competitor, you have three games left, that’s almost a quarter of your season, you want to go out and win."
It's about starting momentum for the future.
“There’s putting this program in position, to whoever is the next head coach, is on a stable ground with a core of players who have gone through a lot and have been through adversity," Held said. "Nothing that happens that’s great hasn’t gone through adversity to accomplish that. And then there’s pride. How much pride do you have as a person?
"Quitting is not an option, laying down is not an option. Those aren’t the life skills we stress to our kids about.”
But winning some of those games would go a long way. Something different might not hurt.
“We just have to channel this energy and try to turn it into something positive,” Watson said. “Almost clear the slate, make it like a new season and try to show out for these last few games like what this team should have been doing and the product we should have been putting out all season. I felt like we haven’t had a game where both sides showed their full potential.
“Hopefully we can do that and put this program in a positive direction.”
