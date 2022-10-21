Corson Swan and Micah Bland sat at the North Alabama table dressed in suits.
The tight end and the defensive tackle talked about being the underdogs and eager to prove plenty of people wrong. A new year, a new team and better results, they said. They believed the struggles of 2021 were behind them.
This was in a conference room in Atlanta back in July during the ASUN’s media day. The Lions, despite leading the league in preseason all-conference selections, were still picked to finish last as a team.
Three months later, the pair and the rest of the UNA roster are still trying to find a way prove those doubters wrong. It just hasn’t been easy, especially as the Lions (1-5, 0-2) find themselves trying to break out of another losing streak. The latest one, which has seen UNA losing in a variety of different ways, is up to four heading into Saturday’s matchup at Eastern Kentucky (3-3, 0-1).
“There’s frustration in it,” Swan said. “I don’t really know how to put it. It’s just like, ‘Man, we’re close.’ It was the same way last year, but we just have to find a way. The coaches tell us that all the time and we have to find it.”
So, what do the players believe is missing? That’s been part of the conundrum.
“If I knew that answer, we’d probably be sitting at 6-0 right now,” Swan said. “But I can’t give it to you.”
Perhaps not undefeated, but certainly a chance at more than one win.
UNA has led in four of its six games. The exceptions were losses to Chattanooga and Jacksonville State, but even those were within a score before an eventual collapse.
Turnovers have been the biggest problem. Of the Lions’ 11, seven have come in the last two weeks. Giving up 40 or more points and 450-plus yards in the last four games hasn’t helped much either. Neither has the Jekyll-and-Hyde nature of each group. On a day the pass offense is working, the running game finds a way to struggle and vice versa. Same for the group on defense.
“It stinks to keep losing,” Bland said. “We’ve got to keep learning from it. We’re making a lot of little mistakes that leads to big plays for the other team. We have to learn to make big plays off their mistakes.”
That has also been a common theme.
After each one of the losses, it hasn’t been unusual for UNA to claim it is a play, two or three away from a different ballgame and outcome. Trying to minimize those issues as best as possible going forward, it might be a different story over the final five weeks.
“The good thing is we can continue to build,” coach Chris Willis said. “There’s effort. It’s kind of the same story. With the exception of guys who feel they should play more, the attitude has continued to be good. As a coach, you always worry if you’re going to lose a team at some point.
“But golly, we could have lost them at 31-7 (last week) and didn’t. I was talking to the older guys and they see it too. We just have to keep grinding and keep fighting to get a win. We just have to find a way to get a win.”
So frustrated? Yes. Hopeful? Why not.
“We’re so close,” running back ShunDerrick Powell said. “We’re this close to getting over that hump. If we can do that, that’ll change the whole momentum.”
