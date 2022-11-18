FLORENCE — Corson Swan decided it was worth borrowing one of his coach’s catch phrases.
“I think we can go in there and, as (interim) coach (Ryan) Held says, crap in their nest,” the North Alabama tight end said.
Quite the line, indeed.
But UNA (1-9) is aiming to play the role of spoiler ahead of Saturday’s season finale at Memphis, which will also be a money game for the Lions. If a team is willing to pay you, might as make them pay twice.
“Everyone wants to be major DI,” Held said. “Well, here you go.”
It’s the first of two scheduled meetings between the schools. After Saturday, UNA and Memphis are set to open the 2024 season against one another.
But there’s plenty at stake in this first matchup for the Lions and Tigers with one getting a more positive outcome from a win and the other trying to avoid an unwanted distinction.
A victory for Memphis (5-5) would give it bowl eligibility for a ninth straight year.
UNA, meanwhile, is trying to avoid its first 10-loss season since 1971. The only thing this Lions team can’t match with that one? The 10-game losing streak the ’71 team ended its season on. But this year’s group is close with a current eight-game skid.
“Shoot, I want to go out fighting,” Swan said. “I want to have the best game of my life against Memphis. I don’t see them as world beaters. ... I want to bring it to them.”
According to the NCAA, there have been 94 FCS upsets over FBS programs since 2012, three of which have been wins over AP Top 25 teams. That includes eight this season with fellow ASUN member Eastern Kentucky’s seven-overtime win over Bowling Green in September.
UNA’s record against FBS teams hasn’t gone as well. The Lions have played seven games against college football’s highest classification in their history — four times when they were in Division II and three times as an FCS program during the COVID-shortened season of 2020. UNA has won only twice. It beat Appalachian State 21-7 in 1973 and bested Louisiana-Lafayette 48-42 in four overtimes in 1997.
In the Lions’ three games in 2020, they were outscored by a total of 118-34.
Memphis is 8-0 against FCS opponents since 2013. The Tigers’ last loss of that ilk? A three-point loss to Tennessee-Martin in 2012.
“We just have to give it 100%,” said running back ShunDerrick Powell, who needs two more rushing touchdowns to break the school’s single-season mark of 19 set by Tyrone Rush in 1993. “We’ve got to try our best.”
That hasn’t always worked out for UNA. The Lions have lost five of their nine games by a single score. The other four have been by 16 points or more. They haven’t held an opponent to fewer than 30 points since Week 2.
Memphis has only been held to fewer than 28 points three times. In its season-opening loss at Mississippi State, a win over Temple and its win last week against Tulsa.
“I want everyone to go out there and fight,” defensive back Terrell Bailey said. “It doesn’t matter who we go against. We’re going to go out there and give it out our best.”
Perhaps crap in their nest?
“We’re going to prepare to go there and give them heck,” Held said. “If you’re a competitor, we’re not going to go there and lay down. We’re going to fight for the whole game. … They’re trying to get bowl eligible, so we’ll get their best shot. We’re going to go there and do what we’ve got to do to compete for 60 minutes.”
