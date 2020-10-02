When: noon Saturday
Where: Lynchburg, Virginia
TV/radio: ESPN3/FM-97.1
The line: Liberty by 30½
Records: North Alabama (4-7 in 2019), Liberty (2-0)
The series: First meeting
--
Four-down territory
1. Quarterback situation: Senior quarterback Blake Dever is listed as the starter on UNA’s depth chart, but all indications are that both Dever and redshirt sophomore Rett Files are expected to play. The Lions’ situation at quarterback is much different than a year ago when Christian Lopez was the unquestioned starter. Dever played in and started games last season and Files played in relief, but both quarterbacks are relatively inexperienced.
2. Running game hopes to improve: The Lions finished 2019 with 933 net rushing yards, averaging 83.3 yards per game. To put that in perspective, out of UNA’s 4,068 total offensive yards last season, roughly 23 percent of it came from the running game. Redshirt sophomore Ja’Won Howell will be the starter at running back, and Ron Thompson and Tyler Price should also get carries. Losing junior Jaxton Carson to an Achilles injury was a blow.
3. New faces in the secondary: UNA will be breaking in a few new players in the secondary. Free safety Alonzo Craighton is a Nicholls transfer who started his college career at Minnesota. Kyree Fields, who was with the team in spring practice after transferring from Hinds Community College, is at strong safety. Jonathan Jordan, another transfer from Hinds, is listed at cornerback. Jordan is listed over fifth-year senior K.J. Smith, but expect Smith to see the field.
4. Willis an unknown: All eyes will be on Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. The transfer from Auburn sat out last season, but has been on a tear to start the year. Through two games, Willis has thrown for 478 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been a bigger threat on the ground, rushing for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Willis did, however, injure his left arm late vs. Florida International last week. Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said Monday that Willis is day-to-day.
--
Key matchup
UNA defensive line vs. Liberty offensive line
While UNA should see a big improvement on the defensive line, the Lions will have a stiff test with an experienced Liberty offensive line. The Flames return three starters: center Thomas Seargant, left guard Damian Bounds and left tackle Tristan Schultz. The group has also contributed to help the Flames rush for 286.5 yards per game.
--
Player of the week
Cortez Hall, WR
In UNA’s offense, any one of the four redshirt junior wide receivers could have a big game between Hall, Andre Little, Jakobi Byrd and Dexter Boykin. In 2019, Hall kicked off the year as one of the top targets, especially as a deep threat. He had two catches, 113 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win over Western Illinois and two catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Montana.
--
By the numbers
80: Percent of fourth downs converted by the Liberty offense this season (4-for-5). Liberty has converted 47 percent of plays on third down (15-for-32).
59.4: Average number of penalty yards for UNA in 2019. Penalties were a problem early in the season for the Lions, with nine in back-to-back losses to Montana and Alabama A&M.
17: Number of turnovers committed by UNA last season. The Lions did not turn the ball over in three out of their four wins.
--
Prediction
Liberty 45, UNA 21
UNA should be able to put up points, but it might have trouble keeping Liberty from doing the same. The Lions have playmakers that should find enough room to make plays, but if Willis is healthy and the Flames’ offense is humming, Liberty should be able to put the game well out of reach.
— Michael Hebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.