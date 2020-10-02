When North Alabama recruited transfers heavily ahead of the 2020 season, the idea was to add depth.
Not only are the Lions deeper on both sides of the ball, six players who transferred to UNA before this season are listed as starters, and seven more as a backup. Those players will make their UNA debuts at noon Saturday at Liberty.
On the offensive line, the Lions are going with A.J. Vang (Kansas' Butler Community College) at center, Cam Watson (Northwest Mississippi) at left guard and Connor Robbins (Georgia State) at left tackle.
“A lot of those guys came in after Christmas break,” UNA coach Chris Willis said of the transfers on the offensive line. “We had all that room to bring them in and we added some over the summer, so it made it a heavier group.”
With the number of players they have on the offensive line, Willis said he expects plenty of rotations, opening up opportunities for other players like Kedonis Haslem (Toledo) and Joe Maxwell (Bowling Green).
On the other side of the ball, it’s the secondary, where Jonathan Jordan (Mississippi's Hinds Community College) is listed as a starter at cornerback, Alonzo Craighton (Nicholls) at free safety and Kyree Fields (Hinds) at strong safety.
“They’ve come in an added depth,” defensive coordinator Steadman Campbell said. “Added a dimension I don’t think we had last year. … Everybody seems to be moving in the same direction. New guys gel with old guys and it seems like a cohesive unit.”
Defensively, each level has older players with experience. Up front, it starts with players like senior defensive end Wallace Cowins Jr. and Brodric Martin. At linebacker, it's senior Will Evans and junior Christon Taylor, who rejoined the team over the offseason after not playing last season.
In the secondary, its fifth-year senior K.J. Smith. And at each level, there are players behind them. At linebacker, transfers Darrell Sims and Jaecorien Barnes are in the mix. On the defensive line, there’s players like Mike Boykin (Tennessee State, Louisville) and Dakari Bickham (Texas-El Paso).
Each position room has, to use Campbell's term, a “bellcow” for the younger and newer players to lean on.
“Sometimes the players learn better from each other than they do me screaming at them,” Campbell said with a laugh. “It’s been good for those to kind of teach the new guys the ropes.”
Willis said he was impressed with the players in the secondary like Fields and Craighton, to name a few. He noted how they took to learning the defense and understanding what to do.
When the Lions hit the field on Saturday, fans will see some new faces scattered around the field. Willis hopes to leave Lynchburg, Virginia, with a sense of identity.
“Let’s take what we’ve got," Willis said. "Let's put it on the field."
