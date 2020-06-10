North Alabama coaches and players are speaking out regarding issues of racial and social injustice.
After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, communities across the country have had protests, some peaceful, some not. UNA coaches from men’s basketball, football, women’s basketball and soccer, along with players, have also spoken out.
“There's just a lot of our fellow Americans that are hurt,” UNA women’s basketball coach Missy Tiber said. “We can all be better people … and we can love and care about people more.”
Tiber’s message began with a post on Twitter, vowing to do better. Her response was also personal, as her child, Zeke, is a 2-year-old black boy. So for her, this issue hits home, as she fears for Zeke as he gets older, but wants to do her part to make the world a better place for him.
But as Tiber says, she’s also a mother figure to her players. As a leader of young women of different races and backgrounds, her goal is to create values that make them all feel welcome and comfortable.
“It starts with having a little bit of empathy,” Tiber said. “Just showing that we care. (People) are in pain and they hurt. There’s a lot of unrest and that’s sad and unfortunate. But I do believe that hearts are going to be changed and hearts are being opened.”
While she wishes her team was together in person, she has been able to text with all of her players, including the ones who are struggling. She’s chatted with them on the phone and understands the issues are mentally and emotionally tiring for them.
“Lives are going to be changed, that’s truly what I'm hopeful for my players as their leader. I want to see that happen for him,” Tiber said.
UNA men’s basketball coach Tony Pujol didn’t want to just make a statement to check a box. He wanted to convey what he preaches to his team, the value of togetherness.
So, Pujol opted to deliver a statement on Twitter from the entire team, signed by assistant coaches and players. Colbert County Commissioner Tori Bailey asked to him speak at an event at the Colbert County Courthouse, where he told the public some of the values he’s learned in leading his team.
He also made a point to ensure all of his players were registered to vote.
“Athletes and coaches can put out statements and create awareness, (but) the reality is, until CEO’s, bankers, doctors, lawyers, magistrates, people in power that can change laws and change the way things are, until those folks sit down at a table and have those harsh discussions that need to be had in this country, that’s all we can do is create awareness," Pujol said.
Pujol spoke openly and honestly about his thoughts on the country’s situation, even at the local level in Florence, where the poverty level is nearly double the national average.
“Are we as a society caring for these kids the right way, are we preparing these kids? Are we providing them the resources that they need outside the home? We’ve also got to hold parents accountable,” Pujol said. “Those are things that can easily be addressed.”
Pujol said his program is player-led and is quick to mention that he’s surrounded by a lot of talented people, coaches included.
That’s a big reason when his team meets on Zoom, he opens it up to his players to speak about anything. Recently, incoming freshman Detalian Brown from Chicago opened up about the situation in his city, which has a nightly curfew.
“Giving them a platform where they can at least express themselves, I think that’s critical for our young people today,” Pujol said. “Where they feel like they have ownership of something.”
Football coach Chris Willis released a statement last week on Twitter offering his thoughts.
“My heart has been heavy over the past week,” Willis wrote. “We must do better and can do better to create unity in our country. Actions speak louder than words, and I promise to do my part to make a difference. I miss my team and can’t wait for us to be together again.”
Players were vocal as well, as both quarterback Rett Files and running back Ja’Won both agreed with tweets of their own that a college football locker room is a great example of unity.
The UNA soccer team released a video on Twitter starting with a message from coach Chris Walker.
“At UNA, we talk a lot about culture,” Walker said. “We pride ourselves on being a group of diverse people committed to excellence, love and leadership.”
Fellow coaches and players joined together to provide their voice to take a stand against injustice.
Although the ways of communicating are unique and personal, their message is clear: They vow to stand against injustice and do their part to listen and understand.
“I’m a part of a brotherhood right now,” Pujol said. “Right now, there are young men in my brotherhood that are struggling. I need to ... my staff needs to … listen.”
