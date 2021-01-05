On Saturday, a freshman stole the show. On Sunday, a few of the experienced players led the way.
Nevertheless, the North Alabama women’s basketball team beat Kennesaw State twice to open ASUN conference play. Whether it was freshman Sakyia White’s 24 points and 16 rebounds in a 67-56 win or senior Olivia Noah’s 24 points in a 75-70 win, the Lions (3-8, 2-0 ASUN) were clicking.
It’s a far cry from where the Lions were. UNA notched just one win in the non-conference schedule, 72-57 over Tarleton State in Las Vegas.
At the time, coach Missy Tiber said her team needed to improve. She knew the players had potential, but a combination of tough opponents and inexperience made success hard to come by. Yet, at the same time, Tiber wanted to prepare her team for where it is now.
“You play these hard teams so you're prepared to play in league play,” Tiber said Saturday. “This is the start of a new season right now. Who cares about our regular record? It means nothing.”
Saturday, the Lions came up with 15 steals and held Kennesaw State to just 37.7 percent shooting. On Sunday, the Lions had trouble rebounding, but shot the ball well: 48 percent from the field, including 36.7 percent from the 3-point line.
What stood out about both performances was when Noah couldn't get her shot going on Saturday, White had a career game.
And on Sunday, although White still managed to grab 13 rebounds, the Lions were led by sophomore Jaila Roberts (13 points), Noah and junior transfer Hina Suzuki (10 points, nine assists).
“That plays a big part,” Roberts said. “We all contribute in the game. When one’s off, the other one is able to step up and pick us back up. We have a team that can pick up the slack that's needed, whether it's upperclassmen or freshmen.”
Tiber said she realizes that some freshman players might have a “superstar” game and then might not show up much in the box score the next. She’s experienced that throughout her years of coaching.
“I feel like we have a lot of weapons. They’re just inexperienced,” Tiber said after Sunday’s win. “We just have to continue to make progress, and one way to make progress is through changing things that might not necessarily be working for you.”
It started with more aggressive play on defense. Tiber said the group worked specifically on that in practice throughout the week leading up to the two games. The other part was sharing the ball, which led to 20 assists Sunday.
While the Lions are young, they’re also having to make adjustments. Freshman Olivia Knight left the team in the month of December to return home to Pearl, Mississippi. That opened the door for more minutes for Suzuki, who made plays Sunday.
Redshirt sophomore Savannah Holt took a hard fall in Saturday’s game and had to be helped off the court by trainers. She dressed out for Sunday’s game but did not play, so the Lions were down another player.
Noah said winning games back to back was a confidence booster. After winning comfortably Saturday, the Lions were tested and responded with a close win Sunday.
Roberts said with the tough start, these two wins were exactly what they needed to move forward.
“This season has been tough. We were losing a lot. We were going through adversity, whether it's injury or when we lost some people,” Roberts said. “(The wins) gave us the confidence we needed.”
