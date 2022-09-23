FLORENCE — A quarter of the way into the season, it was perhaps time for an honest assessment. A first marking period report card if you will.
Micah Bland provided one.
“We have to clean some stuff up,” the North Alabama defensive tackle said.
After two weeks in which the Lions’ defense gave up an average of 17 points and forced six turnovers — four interceptions and two fumbles — last weekend’s game at No. 9 Chattanooga revealed there’s still plenty of room for growth.
Preferably sooner rather than later.
“Defense got hit on some underneath dinks and dunks,” said coach Chris Willis, whose team hosts Tarleton State at 6 p.m. Saturday before having a bye. “We’re not playing with our eyes. We’re letting guys get loose in the backfield.”
UNA (1-2) surrendered a 300-yard passer and 469 yards of offense (6.6 yards per play) against the Mocs. But of the 22 passes Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson completed, only four went for 15 yards or more.
It also marked the second straight game the Lions went into the second quarter with at least a 14-point deficit. They gave up two first-quarter scores against Virginia-Wise in Week 2 and three to the Mocs.
“It was a lot of small stuff,” Bland said. “It was mainly a lot of missed tackles and a lot of miscommunication. That’s going to get fixed in practice. That’s what film is for. We’re going to have to watch a lot to really understand and analyze what we have to do right.”
Tarleton State (2-1), however, poses a little bit of a different challenge.
The Texans have been able to stretch the field more consistently than Chattanooga has been able to thanks to quarterback Beau Allen’s main trio of receivers.
Jaden Smith, Darius Cooper and Gabe Douglas all average more than 14 yards per catch. Smith has 22 catches for 316 yards and four touchdowns this season. Cooper is at 13, 264 and one. Douglas 10, 207 and one.
The good news is of the three picks Allen’s thrown, all three have come over the last two games, which has been somewhat of a specialty for UNA. Despite a dropped third-quarter interception Willis lamented about last week, Justin Douglas still managed to extend the Lions’ pick streak to three straight games.
“I like that a lot, but we have to get some more,” Bland said. “We’re going to have to turn that up. That comes from more pressure on the defensive line side and when those opportunities come up in the backend, we have to capitalize on those, too.”
A better start to the second marking period would certainly be nice for the defense.
“I feel like we’re very confident,” Bland said. “(Chattanooga) was a learning experience. We’re going to keep playing ball and keep working. That’s all it is.”
