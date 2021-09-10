FLORENCE — Takairee Kenebrew stood on turf at Braly Stadium for a few extra minutes last Saturday.
“I love it,” North Alabama’s redshirt sophomore receiver said before making his way to the locker room.
Outside of the final score — a three-touchdown loss to Southeastern Louisiana in the season opener — there wasn’t much for Kenebrew to dislike. Kenebrew had just finished with seven catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns after various injuries had sidelined him for nearly three years.
But Kenebrew wasn’t using those three words to describe his stats or what it meant to be back on the field. Both those were nice, of course.
Instead, Kenebrew was referring to what it was like playing with the person who helped make his impact possible. That would be quarterback Jaylen Gipson.
“I feel like he moved good with his feet to keep plays going and a good job with his arm to get the ball in the end zone,” Kenebrew said.
In his first start since his senior year of high school, Gipson provided the bulk of UNA’s offensive production.
He threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns that each went for 20-plus yards. He connected with tight end Corson Swan for a 29-yard score first and then found Kenebrew for 40-, 47- and 24-yard touchdowns.
But what has the Lions’ cautiously excited was Gipson’s ability to extend plays when the pocket around him began breaking down.
On two of his touchdown passes — one to Swan and the 47-yarder to Kenebrew — Gipson rolled out to his right away from the Southeastern Louisiana pass rush before releasing the ball. He also led UNA with 22 rushing yards.
It’s something the coaching staff had hoped for when Gipson transferred this summer from Texas State, where he played sparingly over three seasons.
The quarterback showed flashed of that throughout training camp. But live games are different than the controlled environment of practice.
If there was any negative for Gipson, it was a fourth-quarter interception that was returned for a touchdown.
“I think he’s been a good leader,” UNA coach Chris Willis said. “I think he did some good things. I really did. I think he’s only going to get better. He made a bad throw on the pick and he missed a couple other throws throughout the night. … But I saw enough out of him to know he’s going to improve. I thought he played well.”
Gipson, of course, enjoyed being back on the field. That was the fun part. It’s just a matter of making sure to continue to build off Week 1.
“I’ve never felt so prepared for a game in my whole career,” Gipson said. “It was fun. I had plenty of energy on the sideline before the game. It was a matter of getting out there and playing. There weren’t any nerves. It was just being able to go out there and show my team I would battle for them.
“It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but hopefully those guys know I would sacrifice my body for them and that’s game in and game out.”
