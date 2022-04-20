The Decatur girls tied Gardendale 2-2 on Wednesday at Ogle Stadium.
Yet coach Sarah Dunlap’s soccer team still got to celebrate a victory.
Before the match started, Decatur and Cullman flipped a coin for the area championship. Decatur won and will host Springville in the first round of the playoffs next week. Cullman will travel to Southside-Gadsden.
Decatur (11-6-2) got goals Wednesday night from Leah South and Yoshari Chavez. Kacey Powell was in goal.
• Danville girls 1, Saint Bernard 0: Angel Boston scored for Danville. Elisabeth Hand had four saves for the Hawks. Danville advanced to the playoffs and will host a first-round game.
• Danville boys 5, Saint Bernard 1: Justin Hanline scored two goals. Martin Lopez, Moises Parra and Jojo Whisenant each added singles as the Danville boys qualified for the state playoffs. Keeper Kevin Castillo recorded seven saves.
Softball
• East Lawrence 8, Danville 1: Winning pitcher Brooklyn Letson held Danville to just four hits while striking out five and walking three. She also drove in three runs.
Danville got a triple from Kirstyn Robinson and a double from McKinley McCaghren.
• Athens 11, Buckhorn 1: Abby Tucker and Carly Ennis both drove in two runs for Athens. Three Athens pitchers teamed up to hold Buckhorn to just three hits.
