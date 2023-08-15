Soccer 081423

England's Sarina Wiegman is the lone female manager left at the Women's World Cup. The other three teams are coached by men. [TERTIUS PICKARD/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

SYDNEY — Sarina Wiegman is in a unique position at the Women's World Cup, where she's the only female head coach still in contention for the title.

View our Print Replica

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.