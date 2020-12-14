AUBURN — Gus Malzahn was fired Sunday after eight seasons as Auburn’s head coach, during which he led the Tigers to eight consecutive winning seasons, two SEC West crowns, a conference championship and a national title game appearance.
Athletic director Allen Greene said the university will “begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”
Here’s a rundown of eight potential candidates for the job and why each might or might not be a fit:
Kevin Steele (Auburn interim head coach)
2020 salary: $2.5 million
Why he might fit: He’s had great success during five seasons as Auburn’s defensive coordinator, leading top-20 scoring units in each of the first four.
Why he might not: He’s 62 years old and he may not be interested in being the face of a program. He had a 9-36 record over four seasons as Baylor’s head coach from 1999-2002.
Mario Cristobal (Oregon head coach)
2020 salary: $2.7 million
Why he might fit: Though he’s in Oregon now, he’s a Miami native and spent four seasons as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama from 2013-16. He’s known as a great recruiter and has plenty of ties to the territories in which the Tigers deal.
Why he might not: Last year’s 12-2 record with the Ducks was the first season of his career where he didn’t suffer at least four losses as a head coach. That season began with a loss to Malzahn’s Tigers in Arlington, Texas, with a senior quarterback in Justin Herbert. Oregon is 3-2 this year. He has reportedly been in discussions about an extension to stay in Eugene, but those terms have not been agreed to.
Hugh Freeze (Liberty head coach)
2020 salary: $3 million
Why he might fit: He has five seasons of SEC head coaching experience at Ole Miss (2012-16), boasts two wins over Saban’s Alabama and has a history of producing high-octane offenses, including one at Liberty quarterbacked by Auburn transfer Malik Willis.
Why he might not: Ole Miss committed a series of recruiting and academic violations under Freeze, which led the NCAA to vacating 27 of Freeze’s wins and banning the program from postseason play for two years. He resigned after officials discovered that he used a university phone to call escort services multiple times. Hiring him would bring scrutiny from the NCAA and the SEC, which Auburn already deals with in basketball.
Billy Napier (Louisiana-Lafayette head coach)
2020 salary: $1.005 million
Why he might fit: Seen as one of the hottest, young up-and-comers, he is a Tennessee native with experience coaching and recruiting in the southeast at Clemson (2006-10) and Alabama (2013-16). The Ragin' Cajuns have improved from 7-7 to 11-3 to 9-1 under his watch.
Why he might not: He's young at 41, and after becoming a candidate for the recently filled South Carolina job, Napier announced that he was staying with Louisiana-Lafayette. Does that mean he's not looking to make a move to a bigger program yet? Or is he just waiting for the right opportunity?
Steve Sarkisian (Alabama offensive coordinator)
2020 salary: $2.5 million
Why he might fit: His Crimson Tide offense has been one of the best in the country this season, averaging 548.3 yards and 49.2 points per game behind a pair of Heisman Trophy candidates. He has head coaching experience at Washington (2009-13) and Southern California (2014-15).
Why he might not fit: He's 47-35 in his career as a head coach, with only one season above eight wins. He also falls into the "former Saban assistant" camp — and none have ever beaten the Crimson Tide.
Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss head coach)
2020 salary: $3.9 million
Why he might fit: Gifted offensive mind whose Rebels have posted video-game numbers in his first season in Oxford. Could become a fan favorite for his personality off the field, which is almost the complete opposite of the introverted Malzahn. Would bring new meaning to "Chaos Auburn."
Why he might not: He just got to Ole Miss. Would he want to make a move to a new program so quickly? He has done it before, spending only one year at Tennessee before making the leap to USC.
Tony Elliott (Clemson offensive coordinator)
2020 salary: $1.6 million
Why he might fit: The former Broyles Award winner (nation's top assistant coach) has been a key part of Dabo Swinney's offensive staff since 2011. That offense has won two national championships over the past five seasons.
Why he might not: He didn't take over as the sole play-caller until this season after Jeff Scott left to take the head job at South Florida. He also has no head coaching experience at any level. This would be a huge leap.
Josh Heupel (Central Florida head coach)
2020 salary: $2.3 million
Why he might fit: His UCF offenses have been dynamic, ranking top-10 nationally in averaging more than 43 points per game in each of his three seasons. He also has SEC experience stemming from two seasons as Missouri's offensive coordinator in 2016-2017.
Why he might not: Though he has spent the last three years in Florida, he doesn't have many ties in Alabama and Georgia, which are the areas Auburn typically recruits. Most of Heupel's prior experience came in the Midwest and West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.