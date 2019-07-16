PRICEVILLE — The AUM All-Star baseball team out of Montgomery will leave Priceville with a Dixie Youth AAA State Championship.
AUM defeated Dothan American 4-3 on a walkoff single in eight innings to end the tournament at Morgan County’s North Park. Dothan American, which came out of the consolation bracket, forced a second game in the championship by beating AUM 5-1 in the first game of the day. AUM advances to the Dixie Youth AAA World Series in Ruston, Louisiana.
The 16-team tournament, which involved players ages 9-10, began Friday and was hosted by Morgan County American. Hartselle's All-Star team also participated.
