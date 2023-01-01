Auto mechanic Chuck Petrovich has heard the purr of an engine thousands of times in his 40-plus years as a mechanic, but nothing quite like this.
Petrovich, the owner of Cougar Auto Services, 825 Main St., Peckville section of Blakely, Pennsylvania, had just returned from test driving a customer's 2011 Kia Sportage last Friday afternoon when he popped the hood and found a male cat sitting atop the engine.
"As soon as I opened the hood he was right there, looking at me," Petrovich said. "I think we were both shocked."
The terrified tabby survived the approximately one-mile ride, pressed in between what Petrovich estimates was about eight inches of space between the hood and engine.
While this was a first for Petrovich, it's not uncommon for cats to seek shelter in car engines during the winter, said Ashley Wolo, director of Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Twp.
"It's cold out and cats, especially stray cats, are trying to survive the elements," Wolo said, noting she's heard of about a dozen local cases over the past few years. "They will climb up into engines to rest and get warm."
This case, fortunately, had a happy ending.
"He was very lucky," she said. "Once the engine starts moving, it could be deadly."
Car owners can help keep felines safe by pounding on the hood of their car or beeping the horn prior to starting the engine, which will scare felines away, she said.
In this case, it's unclear if the stowaway, who had no collar, was on board when the car's owner, who lives in Archbald, dropped it off at around 8 a.m. or if it climbed in after it was parked. Petrovich, 61, and his fiancée, Theresa Sweeney, 53, both of the Eynon section of Archbald, said the cat appears well cared for and is litter box trained, so they don't believe it's a stray. The car owner verified it's not her cat and a veterinarian confirmed it is not microchipped.
Hoping to find the owner, Petrovich recently posted the feline hitchhiker's story on his Facebook page. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, no one had claimed him. The couple said they would like to keep their new furry friend, but their two silver Labrador retrievers nixed that idea. If the owner is not found, several of Petrovich's customers have offered to take him. In the interim, he's living at the garage.
"We set up a heater so he is warm at night and we have a camera so we can watch him," Sweeney said. "We also put the TV on, so he's nice and comfy."
