taped object
Decatur firefighters monitor an area of Joe Davis Drive in the Flint community near where a "suspicious taped object" was found late Tuesday afternoon. [DAN BUSEY/THE DECATUR DAILY]

The Huntsville bomb squad is removing a "suspicious, taped object" from the yard of a residence in the Flint community this evening, but there is "no danger to public safety," Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said.

The object was reported about 4:20 p.m. after a resident in the 4600 block of Joe Davis Drive uncovered it while raking leaves.

Only one residence was evacuated, Long said.

Traffic was temporarily diverted from the area as Decatur police and firefighters responded.

—brucem@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2431. Twitter @BruceMcLellan1 

