The scale of former Vice President Joe Biden’s achievement on Super Tuesday was astonishing, but it should not have been surprising. The sprawling Democratic debate had been strangely disconnected from the core question of 2020: Will President Donald Trump serve four more years or not?
This was Biden’s question, and it finally landed on the day that mattered most.
Of course, what Biden did was unprecedented. With little time or money, a weak “ground game” and virtually no ads, he marched through the South, won a surprise victory in Texas, and took Minnesota and Massachusetts.
The latter is the home of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but she was pushed into third place by voters who decided that the race was now a binary choice. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg acknowledged this on Wednesday, ending his campaign and endorsing Biden.
There have been hints of this from the beginning. In all the early-voting states, a substantial majority of Democratic voters told pollsters that what mattered most to them were not the issues consuming so much debate time — single-payer health care above all — but ousting Trump.
With the 77-year-old Biden looking less in command than he did when he served with former President Barack Obama, these voters searched desperately for an alternative. In Iowa, many gravitated to former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. In New Hampshire, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., surged into third place after a commanding debate performance.
Then states that are not overwhelmingly white started voting. Biden pushed himself into a weak but important second place in the Nevada caucuses, setting the stage for his South Carolina landslide, thanks to African American voters urged on by Rep. James Clyburn, the powerful veteran congressman from the state’s capitol city.
Search is over
That broke the dam. The searching was over.
Yes, Biden won timely endorsements that got him free media time he desperately needed. But he was powered to victory not by “the Establishment” but by a pragmatic coalition of rank-and-file Democrats that came to life to stop Sanders. They feared that the proud democratic socialist would destroy the party’s chances of defeating Trump, maintaining control of the House of Representatives and winning the United States Senate.
Three groups of Democrats were key to this alliance, African Americans above all. On Tuesday, Biden showed South Carolina was no fluke by winning roughly 60% to 70% of black voters across the states of Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and Texas.
The suburban middle class that helped the Democrats win one House seat after another in 2018 also massed behind Biden, evident, for example, in his victories in Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Virginia.
And the outcome was a reminder that the Democratic party is a coalition of the center and the left — and that the left, while important and growing, is still a minority.
— Twitter: @EJDionne.
