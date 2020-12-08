The Decatur Daily is accepting letters to Santa for special delivery before Christmas Eve.
Individual letters should be 40 words or less and should be delivered to the Daily before December 21. Teachers who wish to submit letters for their class should submit them before the 16th.
Letters may be submitted by email to santa@decaturdaily.com or by completing our online form at http://tiny.cc/dj96tz. E-mail is the preferred method for letters submitted by teachers.
Letters may also be mailed to: Letters to Santa, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur, AL. 35609.
Please be sure to include the child’s full name, age and hometown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.