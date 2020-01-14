Nobody ever accused President Donald Trump of being consistent.
For weeks, the president clamored for a “fair trial” in the Senate to clear him of impeachment charges.
“I look forward to it,” he said on New Year’s Eve.
Trump also stated he wanted his aides “to testify in the Senate where they’ll get a fair trial.” White House counsel Pat Cipollone urged House Democrats to finish impeachment “so we can have a fair trial in the Senate.”
Now the House is about to deliver the impeachment articles — and suddenly Trump has lost enthusiasm for a trial.
“Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial,” Trump tweeted on Sunday afternoon, “rather than an outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have. I agree!”
Lest “many believe” that was just a fleeting thought, Trump retweeted it Monday morning.
“Many believe,” of course, is Trump-speak for “I believe.” And I understand why “many believe” a fair Senate trial would hurt Trump, if it means producing the documents and witnesses Trump refused to provide to the House. His defenses would wither faster than his explanations for the assassination of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani.
First, Trump said Soleimani was planning “imminent” attacks on U.S. interests. When lawmakers, including Republicans, said their classified briefings produced zero evidence of an imminent threat, Trump took his case to Fox News.
“I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies” that Soleimani attacked, Trump declared. But it turns out Trump believes this in the absence of evidence. Asked by CBS News’s Margaret Brennan on Sunday about whether there was a specific threat to four embassies, Trump’s defense secretary, Mark Esper, replied: “I didn’t see one with regard to four embassies.”
So, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Esper: “Was Trump embellishing?”
“I don’t believe so,” Esper replied.
The truth is whatever Trump believes it to be — much as when he said his net worth was based on how he feels.
Good old days
There was a time when people got in trouble for making things up. George W. Bush never lived down the infamous “Sixteen Words” in his 2003 State of the Union address: “The British government has learned that Saddam Hussein recently sought significant quantities of uranium from Africa.”
And when the Obama administration used talking points falsely claiming the attack on U.S. diplomats in Benghazi was sparked by an anti-Islam video, Republicans answered with years of rage.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called Obama White House officials “scumbags” that “lied about” the Benghazi attack. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) said the administration “made up a tale” and declared it “worthy of investigation.”
But now Graham and McConnell can both be expected to embrace Trump’s faith-based defense, both on the “imminent” Iran threat and on the president’s innocence in the Ukraine affair.
I’d like to think Republican senators will join Democrats in demanding a legitimate trial.
But I’ll believe it when I see it.
— Twitter: @Milbank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.