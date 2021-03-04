WASHINGTON — As the progressive campaign to regulate unprogressive speech seeps out of campuses and into mainstream politics, the party whose base includes academia is behaving predictably. Last week, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., chairman of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., of the Committee on Energy and Commerce and chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, convened a hearing for the undisguisable purpose of intimidating streaming services that distribute conservative content, or what nowadays passes for that.
On Feb. 22, two California Democrats, Rep. Anna Eshoo and Rep. Jerry McNerney, sent to AT&T and other entities letters declaring that “the right-wing media ecosystem” — they named Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network — has produced “our current polluted information environment.” The pollution is undeniable. So are progressives’ contributions to it, e.g., their obsession with 2016 “Russian collusion,” their ludicrously solemn and extensive interviewing of Stormy Daniels’ felonious lawyer, Michael Avenatti, and their beatification of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the pandemic.
Eshoo and McNerney, however, economize their indignation by focusing on the right. In their letters they demanded to know, among other things, how many of the cable and streaming services’ subscribers watched the three disapproved channels in the weeks prior to the Nov. 3 election and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and “Are you planning to continue carrying” the three channels, and “If so, why?” There being no conceivable legislative remedy, compatible with the First Amendment, for what displeases Eshoo and McNerney, the bullying purpose of their letters was patent.
License in jeopardy
Eleven months ago, after the Trump reelection campaign sent letters to certain broadcasters threatening that their licenses could be “in jeopardy” if they continued airing a particular anti-Trump advertisement, Pallone and Doyle urged the Federal Communications Commission to reassure broadcasters that the FCC would not interfere “with broadcasters’ discretion to air legally protected content.” The FCC, they said, “cannot second guess the judgment of broadcasters” and should make clear that FCC decisions will not be influenced by “threats by politicians.”
Last week’s hearing, orchestrated by Pallone and Doyle in the context created by the Eshoo-McNerney letters, constituted Trump-like pressure on the streaming services. It did, however, elicit two contributions to the public’s understanding of more than Pallone’s and Doyle’s status as virtuosos of situational ethics.
Jonathan Turley of the George Washington University Law School said the Eshoo-McNerney letter encourages, in their words, “adverse actions” against — in plain words, the shutting down of — the preferred news sources for tens of millions of Americans. “This,” Turley said, “is the essence of a state media model. . . . You must not only control the narrative but also eliminate alternatives to it.”
There is, however, no government cure for what is, fundamentally, a problem with today’s consumers of journalism — too few readers and viewers insistent on quality and resistant to irresponsibility.
