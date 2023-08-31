Shorter at Samford
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
TV: ESPN+
2022 records: Shorter (3-8), Samford (11-2)
The series: Samford leads 1-0.
The lowdown: Samford quarterback Michael Hiers was the Southern Conference’s preseason offensive player of the year. Last year, he threw for 3,544 yards and 36 touchdowns. … In coach Chris Hatcher’s eight seasons, Samford has averaged 34.5 points. The Samford coach with the second-highest average was Bobby Bowden (28.6) followed by Terry Bowden (27.9). … Shorter coach Zach Morrison enters his sixth season. He played on the Hawks’ inaugural team in 2005. … Shorter quarterback Harold Cook threw for 968 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions last season. … Star tight end Kyle Morlock is no longer at Shorter. After a 30-catch, six-TD 2022 as a sophomore, he transferred to Florida State. He was a two-time Division II All-American.
--
South Dakota at Missouri
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
TV: SECN
2022 records: South Dakota (3-8), Missouri (6-7)
The series: First meeting.
The lowdown: South Dakota has faced an FBS every year — excluding the COVID season of 2020 — since 2010. The Coyotes have wins over Minnesota (2010) and Bowling Green (2017) during that span. … Missouri is coming off back-to-back 6-7 seasons. The Tigers have not had a winning record since 2018. … South Dakota offensive coordinator Josh Davis won a national title with rival South Dakota State last season. … Missouri is expected to split snaps between Brady Cook, who threw for 2,700 yards and was responsible for 20 touchdowns in 2022, and Sam Horn.
--
Florida at No. 14 Utah
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
TV: ESPN
2022 records: Florida (6-7), Utah (10-4)
The series: Florida leads 2-0.
The lowdown: A rematch of last year’s season opener. Unranked Florida upset No. 7 Utah 29-26 behind three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Anthony Richardson and a game-sealing interception from Amari Burney. Richardson was the fourth-overall pick by the Colts in the NFL draft. Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz will take snaps for the Gators. … This will be Utah’s final season in the Pac-12. The Utes will be a member of the Big 12 next year. … This is Florida’s third true road game to open a season in the last 38 years. The other two were at Miami in 1987 and at Ole Miss in 2020.
--
North Carolina A&T at UAB
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
TV: ESPN+
2022 records: N.C. A&T (7-4), UAB (7-6)
The series: First meeting.
The lowdown: Trent Dilfer, a 14-year NFL veteran quarterback, makes his debut as UAB’s head coach. Vincent Brown, a former Pro Bowl linebacker with the New England Patriots, makes his for N.C. A&T. … UAB running back Jermaine Brown Jr. has 3,476 career all-purpose yards. With 1,194 this year, he’ll set a school record. … UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno, in two starts last year, threw for 524 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He appeared in nine games. … UAB has won seven straight season openers. The Blazers, for a seventh straight season, are starting the year with an FCS opponent. … Both teams are joining new conferences this year. UAB is in the American Athletic. North Carolina A&T has joined the Colonial Athletic Association. … UAB has 51 newcomers, a number that ranks fourth nationally.
--
Ball State at Kentucky
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
2022 records: Ball State (5-7), Kentucky (7-6)
The series: Kentucky leads 1-0.
The lowdown: Ball State figured it would start off with an easier SEC opponent to open the season. Call it a warmup for the Cardinals before playing Georgia next week. They opened last season at Tennessee. … The Wildcats were picked to finish four in the SEC East behind Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina. … Ball State will start former Alabama — and Arkansas State and Texas State — quarterback Layne Hatcher. … Kentucky will get the opportunity to face United Athletic Conference preseason favorite Eastern Kentucky next week. … The Wildcats are slated to start North Carolina State transfer Devin Leary at quarterback to replace Will Levis.
--
Western Carolina at Arkansas
When: noon Saturday
Where: Little Rock, Arkansas
TV: SEC+, ESPN+
2022 records: Western Carolina (6-5), Arkansas (7-6)
The series: First meeting.
The lowdown: Western Carolina is 0-61 against FBS opponents that dates back to 1977. That includes an 0-20 mark against SEC foes. … Arkansas is breaking in new offensive (Dan Enos) and defensive (Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson) coordinators … The Catamounts’ 6-5 finish in 2022 was its best regular-season record in five years. The six wins were their most since going 7-5 in 2017. … Razorbacks quarterback K.J. Jefferson and running back Raheim Sanders combined to run for 2,083 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. They combined to average 5.5 yards per carry.
--
Mercer at No. 22 Ole Miss
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN+, ESPN+
Records: Mercer (1-0), Ole Miss (8-5 in 2022)
The series: Ole Miss leads 1-0.
The lowdown: Ole Miss will have to contend with a defense surrendering just seven points per game. … Mercer beat North Alabama 17-7 in its season opener last week in Montgomery, including limiting the Lions to just 92 passing yards. … The last time Mercer and Ole Miss squared off, William Howard Taft occupied the White House and the average price for a Ford Model T was $750. The year was 1911 and the Rebels won 34-0. … Quinshon Judkins rushed for an Ole Miss record 1,567 yards last season. … Mercer has not played a game in the state of Mississippi in 82 years.
--
East Tennessee State at Jacksonville State
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: ETSU (3-8 in 2022), Jacksonville State (1-0)
The series: Jacksonville State leads 2-1.
The lowdown: Jacksonville State, which beat UTEP 17-14 in its opener last week, is starting the season with consecutive home games for the first time since 2005. … JSU linebacker Quae Drake, a transfer from Louisiana-Monroe, totaled 11 tackles against UTEP. … Gamecocks punter Jack Dawson averaged 45.8 yards over five kicks last week with a long of 62. Three were downed inside the 20. … JSU junior Alen Karajic has made 35 career field goals to rank fifth on the school’s all-time list. With two more, he’ll be second. … The teams last met in the 2018 FCS playoffs, a 34-27 home win for JSU. Before that, they split a home-and-home series in 1959-60.
--
Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi State
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
2022 records: SE Louisiana (9-4), Miss. State (9-4)
The series: Mississippi State leads 1-0.
The lowdown: The first meeting since Mississippi State’s 34-10 win in 2008. Anthony Dixon was the running back for the Bulldogs that game. … Zach Arnett will begin his first full season as Mississippi State’s head coach. He was the interim for the team’s bowl game last season after the sudden death of Mike Leach. Arnett was previously the defensive coordinator. … Southeastern Louisiana lost to Louisiana-Monroe and Florida Atlantic by a combined score of 66-16. … Mississippi State plays eight home games in 2023, including three consecutive to open the season.
--
UT Martin at No. 1 Georgia
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN+, ESPN+
2022 records: UT Martin (7-4), Georgia (15-0)
The series: First meeting.
The lowdown: Georgia begins its quest for a third straight national title with a robust first two weeks of the season. After taking on an FCS opponent on Saturday, the Bulldogs have Ball State lined up next. … UT Martin has traveled to play in 13 SEC teams since 2008. Unsurprisingly, the Skyhawks have yet to win. They are also 1-26 against FBS competition. The victory came against Memphis in 2012. … Carson Beck will start at quarterback for the Bulldogs with long-time college enrollee Stetson Bennett now with the Los Angeles Rams.
--
Southern at Alabama State
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
2022 records: Southern (7-5), ASU (6-5)
The series: Southern leads 29-12.
The lowdown: ASU linebacker Colton Adams was a first-team preseason All-SWAC pick. He was the Hornets’ only first-teamer. … The Jaguars had three first-team preseason choices. … Adams, a redshirt sophomore, led the SWAC with 128 tackles last year with a high of 18 against Jackson State. … ASU’s 6-5 finish last year marked the Hornets’ first winning season since also going 6-5 in 2015. … The teams last met to start the spring 2021 season. Southern scored 10 points in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter to win 24-21.
--
New Mexico at No. 23 Texas A&M
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
2022 records: New Mexico (2-10), Texas A&M (5-7)
The series: Texas A&M leads 5-0.
The lowdown: Jimbo Fisher is coming off his worst record as a head coach, although he did go 5-6 in his final year at Florida State in 2017. … New Mexico’s wins last season came in its first three games. The Lobos beat Maine in its opener and then topped UTEP following a loss to Boise State. … Bobby Petrino is back in the Power Five after being hired as Fisher’s offensive coordinator. Petrino, who was the coach at Missouri State last season, will allegedly call the plays. … Conner Weigman will be the Aggies’ starting quarterback after beating out Max Johnson.
--
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC+, ESPN+
Records: A&M (4-7 in 2022), Vanderbilt (1-0)
The series: Vandy leads 1-0.
The lowdown: Donovan Eaglin led A&M with 873 yards rushing last year. The next-highest Bulldog had 280 yards. … AJ Swann was 19-for-30 for 258 yards and three touchdowns, and Jayden McGowan had a 97-yard kickoff-return touchdown to highlight Vandy’s 35-28 win over Hawaii last week. … McGowan’s kickoff-return TD was the first for the Commodores since 2014. … Will Sheppard notched his fifth career two-touchdown game vs. Hawaii. … The Commodores are 27-10 in non-conference games dating to the 2013 season.
--
Stephen F. Austin at Troy
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
2022 records: SFA (6-5), Troy (12-2)
The series: Tied 3-3.
The lowdown: Troy will retire DeMarcus Ware’s No. 94 at halftime, marking the first jersey retired by the program. Ware was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. … Troy safety Dell Pettus has started 47 straight games, the longest active streak in the country. … Troy allowed an average of 2.8 points in the fourth quarter last season, the best in the nation. … Last year, Troy won five games in which he scored 18 or fewer points. The Trojans are the only school in the country to do that since at least 2000. … Troy has won 11 straight since its last-play loss at Appalachian State last year, marking the school’s longest win streak since 1995. Only Georgia’s 17-game streak is longer in FBS.
--
South Carolina vs. No. 21 North Carolina
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
TV: ABC
2022 records: South Carolina (8-5), UNC (9-5)
The series: UNC leads 35-20-4.
The lowdown: UNC coach Mack Brown is one victory shy of his 100th for the Tar Heels and the 275th of his career. He is second in wins among active coaches, trailing Alabama’s Nick Saban. … Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye has been responsible for at least five touchdowns in five of the first 14 starts in his career. He’s now a sophomore. … USC defensive back DeAngelo Gibbs and defensive end Jordan Strachan are in their seventh seasons on a college campus. … Gamecocks running back Dakereon Joyner has pledged to donate to charity for every touchdown he scores. He scored three last year. … The Carolinas are opening the season in Charlotte for the third time in nine years. South Carolina won 17-13 in 2015, while North Carolina won 24-20 in 2019. The teams also played in the 2021 Mayo Bowl, and USC won 38-21. … The Gamecocks and Tar Heels, barring a bowl matchup, won’t play again in 2028.
--
South Alabama at No. 24 Tulane
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPNU
2022 records: USA (10-3), Tulane (12-2)
The series: Tied 1-1.
The lowdown: South Alabama is beginning its 15th football season. … The Jags are 9-5 in season openers, including 3-0 since moving to Division I. … There are 21 current South Alabama players who already have their undergraduate degree. … The teams last met in 2020. Tulane scored three touchdowns in the final 20 minutes to rally for a 27-24 victory. … South Alabama starts this season in the same city where it ended last year. The Jags lost 44-23 to Western Kentucky in the New Orleans Bowl.
--
No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida State
When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Orlando, Florida
TV: ABC
2022 records: LSU (10-4), FSU (10-3)
The series: Florida State leads 8-2.
The lowdown: No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida State is the nation’s only Top 10 matchup in Week 1. … Last year in New Orleans, the Seminoles blocked an extra point with no time remaining to beat the Tigers 24-23. … LSU returns its top passer, rusher, receiver and five starters on the offensive line. … Jayden Daniels was the top passer and rusher. Malik Nabers was the top receiver. … Daniels has 43 career starts, which ranks third among active FBS quarterbacks. Oregon’s Bo Nix (47 starts) and Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman (46) have more. … Nabers, with 72 catches for 1,017 yards last year, was the 10th 1,000-yard receiver in LSU history. … Florida State is 10-0-2 all-time in Orlando and has won nine straight since a 17-17 tie with Georgia in the 1984 Citrus Bowl. … FSU defensive end Jared Verse, who had nine sacks last year, was the preseason ACC defensive player of the year.
