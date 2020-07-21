D200721 lunch time
Tim Brooks feeds bread to geese and ducks Monday on the banks of Wilson Morgan Lake. He works at a nearby restaurant and saves for the birds the bread that would otherwise be thrown away. "We waste a lot of food in this country," he said. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

"Suspense is worse than disappointment." — Robert Burns, Scottish poet (born 1759, died this date in 1796).

