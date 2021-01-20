WASHINGTON — It has been four years since Republican elites sanctimoniously derided the liberal “coastal elites,” the “libtards” in pink hats, the media and urban dwellers generally for failing to “listen” to the “real Americans” in “flyover country” who voted for Donald Trump.
Well, I’ve been listening.
I’ve heard about the net loss of 3 million American jobs — the worst economic record in modern American history — as stock markets deliver greater riches to billionaires and ordinary Americans go hungry.
I’ve heard about a record-shattering $7 trillion added to our national debt and the three largest trade deficits in U.S. history.
I’ve heard about thousands of Americans dying every day in a pandemic, nearly 400,000 in all — by far the world’s worst death toll, in the world’s richest country.
I’ve heard about the abject cruelty of the administration gratuitously (and often permanently) tearing migrant children from their parent’s arms and warehousing them in cages.
I’ve heard about wanton government violence against peaceful citizens in Lafayette Square, and about support from the president for violent white supremacists in Charlottesville and Kenosha.
I’ve heard about Iran and North Korea advancing their nuclear weapons programs and Russia executing a galling cyberattack on the United States, while our president withheld U.S. military support from Ukraine to extort political benefit.
I’ve heard about a self-dealing president using his office to try to overturn a free and fair election, and then incite a mob of QAnon followers and white supremacists to launch a deadly insurrection at the Capitol against the people’s representatives.
And I’ve heard that, at this very moment, 20,000 troops have been positioned in the national capital, and countless more in state capitols, to defend democracy against violent totalitarian thugs loyal to Trump.
I’d like to think this is not what all of the “forgotten men and women” had in mind when they voted for Trump in 2016. But this is what Republican elites did in their name.
Abuse of power
Now, 84,172,012 Americans have voted against Trump in the highest-turnout election in more than a century. President-elect Joe Biden received more votes than any candidate in U.S. history. Democrats held the House and took control of the Senate. Trump has been impeached — twice. He departs office as one of the more unpopular leaders in our nation’s history.
So, Republican elites, please: Spare us your lectures about how the liberal coastal elites don’t understand real Americans. It’s time for you to listen.
You have manipulated millions into believing that their problems are caused by Black people, brown people, immigrants, college-educated women, Muslims and Jews.
You have condoned and normalized racism and vulgarity in the highest office in the land.
You have disabled the federal government, and state and local governments, to the point they lack the capacity to deliver the vaccine science has produced.
You have fueled the violent, paranoid fantasies of QAnon, you have weaponized social media to spread falsehoods, and you have attacked the free press in Stalin-esque terms as the “enemy of the people.”
— Twitter: @Milbank.
