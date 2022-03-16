NASHVILLE — A person familiar with the move says the Tennessee Titans will be releasing seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones in a move to clear salary cap space.
Jones will be designated as a post-June 1 release with the Titans carrying the cap hit until June 1. That's according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.
ESPN first reported the move.
The Titans traded for Jones last June in a move that gave Atlanta salary cap space. Tennessee needed another top wide receiver to pair with A.J. Brown, but Jones started only 11 games, counting the postseason. Jones finished with a career-low 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.
Jones is the fifth player to be released by the Titans, who had to create space not only before the new league year started Wednesday and to keep outside linebacker Harold Landry and center Ben Jones off the free agent market.
Those deals are cap friendly costing the Titans only $8.4 million this season. Spotrac.com estimated the Titans with $720,675 of cap space. The Titans still need to upgrade their wide receiving group and find a No. 1 tight end among other needs.
Jones, who turned 33 in February, came to Tennessee having averaged 95.5 yards receiving per game through 135 games, tops in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss (15.6) averaged more yards per catch than Jones (15.2) among NFL players with at least 848 receptions.
Jones set Atlanta records with 848 catches for 12,896 yards, and his 60 touchdowns ranked second. He had a career-best 136 catches for 1,871 yards in 2015. That hamstring injury snapped a streak of six straight seasons with more than 1,300 yards receiving.
Tennessee reworked quarterback Ryan Tannehill's contract to free up space for Jones. The trade also cost the Titans a second-round pick in the April draft and a fourth-round selection in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.