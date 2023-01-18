featured Decatur railroad bridge repairs underway, disrupting freight service By Eric Fleischauer Metro Editor Jan 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Crews work on the Norfolk Southern bridge on the Tennessee River at Decatur on Wednesday after a vessel apparently struck the bridge, disrupting freight service. Rail service on the north-south Norfolk Southern and CSX lines through Decatur is disrupted today after a vessel apparently struck the railroad bridge, necessitating repairs.According to a Norfolk Southern freight advisory issued Tuesday, something struck the single-track lift bridge and caused damage that will leave the bridge out of service until Saturday.The advisory warned that freight going from the Southeast U.S. or Northeast U.S. to Memphis would be delayed, as would freight moving between Chattanooga and Sheffield. CSX also uses the bridge.No information was available on what struck the bridge, and Norfolk Southern representatives did not return calls. 