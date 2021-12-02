D211202 tree
Buy Now

NARCOG employees Brandie Clark, left, Dana Dobson, Justin Graves and Tennille Harkins decorate their Christmas tree for the Enchanted Forest of Decatur at Founders Park on Wednesday. The Enchanted Forest, a tinsel stroll among a display of live Christmas trees, will officially light up on Monday at the end of the Decatur Christmas parade. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.