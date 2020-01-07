Any ordinary president can wag the dog, but President Donald Trump wags the Best and Biggest dog.
He wags the Bernese Mountain Dog!
No — HE WAGS THE HIPPOPOTAMUS!!!
The idea of launching military action to distract from domestic political troubles has been a thing at least since the 1997 film “Wag the Dog” (as in, the tail wagging the dog) gave it a name. Republicans accused President Bill Clinton of it in 1998 when he ordered airstrikes against Sudan and Iraq as impeachment loomed. Trump alleged (wrongly) that President Barack Obama would “start a war with Iran” before the 2012 election.
But now, Trump, on the eve of his impeachment trial in the Senate, has assassinated one of Iran’s top generals, the first action of its kind by the United States since World War II. And the president is using the self-created crisis as justification to shut down impeachment.
“To be spending time on this political Hoax at this moment in our history, when I am so busy, is sad!” Trump tweeted Monday.
“Congress & the President should not be wasting their time and energy on a continuation of the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax when we have so many important matters pending,” he tweeted later.
In other words: They can’t hold my impeachment trial because I’m busy fighting the war I just started.
It’s easy to see why Trump would like to derail a Senate trial. More damning emails about his Ukraine contretemps dribbled out during the holidays and, now, former Trump national security adviser John Bolton says he’s willing to testify in a Senate trial.
But Trump’s war-making isn’t a reason to call off the trial. In fact, Trump’s actions against Iran repeated some of the very behaviors that got him impeached.
Once again, he overrode congressional powers, refusing to inform lawmakers before the strike and mocking the War Powers Resolution by saying he’d alert lawmakers to his military actions via Twitter.
Once again, he ignored the law, repeatedly threatening illegal strikes against Iranian cultural sites and warning he might launch a “disproportionate” attack against Iran.
Spurned warnings, advice
Once again, he spurned warnings and advice from experts within the government, this time apparently ordering the strike because he got mad while watching TV. His order reportedly stunned the Pentagon.
It’s only natural that Trump repeats those behaviors. Republicans made it clear during the impeachment fight that they condone such abuses.
Trump’s assassination of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani has, at least for the moment, shifted attention from the Senate trial. Before the attack, pro-impeachment activists had scheduled a protest inside the Hart Senate Office Building for Monday, but only 45 demonstrators showed up for the event, nearly equaled by the 20 journalists and 15 police officers who greeted them. Though wearing “Remove Trump” and “Trump is Guilty” T-shirts, they were about as disruptive as a tour group.
“Why did this assassination happen now?” asked Lisa Fithian, an event organizer, in the thin crowd. She answered her own question. “This was a clear choice made by Trump,” she told me, “to drive a false patriotism to change the narrative.” And guess what? “It works,” she said.
