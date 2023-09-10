Somewhere, Oliver Luck and the executives at the United Athletic Conference have to be smiling.
The league — the rebranded ASUN-WAC partnership — couldn’t have asked for much more from its inaugural conference matchup. Certainly not by the time the final whistle sounded and North Alabama and Tarleton State had dispersed to their locker rooms on Saturday.
It’s been five months since the redesigned UAC announced its intention to be a fully functioning single-sport conference, something that would provide the current nine football-playing members some cohesion. The branding and marketing opportunities it could present didn’t hurt, either, even if the NCAA hasn’t yet officially recognized it.
That’s why everything from the numbers to the plays to the flow of the game had to make those involved excited, if not giddy, if this is only the start.
The figures were, for a lack-of-a-better term, rather eye-popping. The Tarleton State stat crew earned its money.
There were 83 points scored — the Texans won 52-31 after erasing a two-score first-half deficit. There were 1,042 yards of offense. The teams combined to run 164 plays, including 109 from the Lions (1-2, 0-1). More than half went through the air. The game featured seven turnovers — five from UNA and two from Tarleton State (2-0, 1-0) — and a defensive touchdown.
It even had a little pregame suspense with a 30-minute lightning delay before kickoff to add to the intrigue. (It was the second weather delay for the Lions in three weeks.)
Mostly all wins for a conference trying to make a name for itself.
The only unhappy party when it was all said and done was UNA, undone by its second-half performance.
The Lions beat the Texans in most offensive categories. UNA nearly doubled the amount of plays Tarleton State ran and held the ball for almost 13 more minutes. The Lions had 33 first downs and threw for more (17) than the Texans totaled (16) for the game.
Noah Walters completed 36 of 63 passes for 342 yards compared to 301 yards thrown by his Tarleton State counterpart Victor Gabalis. The 63 attempts broke Vinnie Saylor’s mark of 58 set in 2005 against Central Arkansas. Walters was also one completion short of tying Saylor for that all-time record.
Demarcus Lacey finished with more than 100 all-purpose yards and rushed for two scores.
But UNA’s only points after halftime came on a 39-yard field goal by Sam Contorno in the third quarter. The Lions’ other drives in the half? Fumble, punt, fumble, punt, interception, turnover on downs, turnover on downs.
Tarleton State, meanwhile, found the end zone on four of its first six possessions after halftime. All four were drives of 60 yards or more.
It was an off performance for a UNA defense which had kept its first two opponents — Mercer and Chattanooga — under 30 points.
A lot of that was in part to Keylan Johnson, who finished with six catches for 219 yards and a program-record four touchdowns, three of which came in the second half. All of his scores went for 13 or more yards. His 219 yards were the fifth most for the Texans in a single game.
Gabalis needed just 13 completions to cross the 300-yard threshold. In total, Tarleton State averaged almost 23 yards per reception.
And it was enough to drop the Lions to 5-22 in games away from Braly Stadium since the program made the move to Division I in 2018. They still have another four road games left, including another UAC matchup in Texas. They play at Tennessee Tech next week.
It’s something that is going to have to get solved. Maybe it will. Maybe it won’t.
But in the meantime, the UAC will likely enjoy its night.
