Last July, a ULA Atlas V rocket built in Decatur blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying the unmanned Perseverance rover into space. On Thursday, Perseverance touched down successfully at its destination — the Jezero Crater on Mars.
Getting to Mars still isn’t easy, even nearly 45 years after Viking 1’s arrival on the red planet’s surface. To date, only the United States has landed a craft on Mars successfully, unless you count the Soviet Union’s Mars 2 probe, which arrived in 1971 in the middle of a dust storm and sent back a single, blurry image in the 10 seconds it was operational.
China hopes to join the club this spring with a rover that is already in Mars orbit.
Apart from Perseverance, two NASA rovers are still examining the Martian surface and sending back data — Curiosity, which landed in 2012, and InSight, which arrived in 2018.
Perseverance, however, is larger than either of those probes, or any of the others that have landed on Mars previously. It’s the size of a car and weighs 2,260 pounds in Earth gravity. It’s powered by heat generated by the natural decay of its plutonium fuel source.
Perseverance will need all of that power and the instruments inside it to carry out its mission. While ULA’s part in the mission — getting Perseverance to Mars — might be over, Perseverance’s task is just beginning.
From its landing zone in what was a river delta 3 billion to 4 billion years ago, Perseverance will collect samples that may settle the question of whether Mars was ever home to life as we know it — and whether possibly, in its deep recesses, it still is.
“Over the next two years, Percy, as it is nicknamed, will use its 7-foot arm to drill down and collect rock samples with possible signs of bygone microscopic life,” The Associated Press reported. “Three to four dozen chalk-size samples will be sealed in tubes and set aside on Mars to be retrieved by a fetch rover and brought homeward by another rocket ship.”
If successful, Perseverance will do something never done before: Collect Martian samples for a trip back to Earth, where scientists can study them in far greater detail.
For the return trip, NASA is working with the European Space Agency for another rover and a return rocket. This second rover will pick up Perseverance’s sample rocks and launch them up to the orbiting return rocket which, hopefully, will bring the rocks back to Earth as early as 2031. A lot could still go wrong.
Perseverance has already sent back its first photos of the Martian surface and images from its harrowing descent through the thin Martian atmosphere that has doomed so many other unmanned craft before it.
“This is something that we’ve never seen before,” said flight system engineer Aaron Stehura. “It was stunning, and the team was awestruck. There’s just a feeling of victory that we were able to capture these and share it with the world.”
We have learned a great deal about our solar system in the decades since Wernher von Braun’s team first set up shop where once there were cotton fields in Huntsville.
But in the grand scheme of things, these are all still baby steps. But as always, north Alabama will play a vital role as we learn to walk, then run among our neighbors orbiting our sun.
