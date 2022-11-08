FLORENCE — It was story time.
As Ryan Held sat between his three players Saturday, the North Alabama interim coach opted to regale those in attendance at Saturday’s postgame press conference with a tale from his playing days at Nebraska. One he believed was pertinent following the Lions’ latest loss, 38-35 to Austin Peay.
“It was a national championship game, and Coach (Tom) Osbourne sat in front of us and said there was going to be a personal foul that was going to be a big play in the game,” said Held, who played for the Cornhuskers from 1993-96. “There ended up being a personal foul in that game in the fourth quarter and we ended up going down the field and scored to win the national championship.”
In a way, it was a familiar tale.
Before his firing, Chris Willis spent the first eight games of UNA’s season insisting the Lions were close to snapping their losing streak. It was a sentiment echoed by the players.
A play here, a stop there, avoid an unnecessary penalty or a turnover that would or could make the difference.
Now, it was Held’s turn with UNA (1-8, 0-5 ASUN) mired in a seven-game skid.
“We talk about blue head and red head,” Held said. “Blue head, you have to be calm and cool because how many people would like to have those 10 seconds back where they were a red head and ended up being too hot and too upset. … Those are catastrophic plays that end up costing the team.
“(Those are) selfish acts that we cannot have, and selfishness cannot exist if you want to build a championship football culture and program.”
There were a pair of series Held pointed out as examples in particular.
The first came late in the second quarter. With the Lions facing a fourth-and-1 on the Austin Peay 40-yard line, UNA was called for a false start after appearing to pick up a first down. Backed up 5 yards, Held opted to punt in order to try to pin the Governors deep.
Instead, it was blocked. Austin Peay took and scored seven plays later on its way to taking a 24-14 point halftime lead.
The second came in the fourth quarter after the Lions had managed to make it a one-possession game. On the ensuing kickoff following a Noah Walters touchdown, Ryan Madison was called for fair-catch interference. It moved the Governors from their 25-yard line to the 40. They scored the deciding touchdown nine plays later.
Of the seven UNA penalties Austin Peay accepted, four were of the 15-yard variety. It was the fourth game the Lions lost by a single possession.
“We go down the field and kick a field goal (in the second quarter), that changes the momentum of the game,” Held said. “When you get a punt blocked, that’s hard to win a football game. ... And then we kicked the ball off, we sky kick it and their guy fair-catches it and then we get a 15-yard penalty when the guy catches it.
“... Those are two sequences right there that championship football teams can’t make. We’re learning and trying to get better. Unfortunately, it’s on-the-job training, and in this business, sometimes on-the-job training doesn't end well.”
No, it hasn’t for the Lions, who have two more games to figure if they’ll be hearing a similar story or a different one before the season ends.
“We’ll get it figured out,” Walters said.
Maybe. Maybe not.
