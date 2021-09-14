FLORENCE — K.J. Smith should have been feeling pretty good. The sixth-year cornerback had played well on Saturday, intercepting a pair of passes.
But after he had taken off his should pads and put them on the turf next to him, Smith stood on the sideline and appeared fixated on the scoreboard in front of the North Alabama football team’s dressing rooms.
For exactly four minutes — the time of his postgame interview — Smith kept looking at it. It read 20 points for Chattanooga and zero points for the Lions.
“If we can just get the offense and defense clicking together, the outcome would probably be different,” Smith said.
That’s the feeling the Lions have been left with after the first two weeks of the season.
If the offense is moving the ball, the defense is struggling to get off the field.
In the season opener against Southeastern Louisiana, a 49-28 loss, UNA finished with 404 yards of total offense, 6.4 yards per play and 23 first downs. At halftime, the score was tied.
But the Lions’ defense gave up 495 yards and SLU converted on 10 of 15 third-down opportunities.
If the UNA defense is playing well, its offense can’t get into a rhythm. That’s what happened in last weekend's loss to Chattanooga.
The Lions gave up just 292 yards on defense, held the Mocs to three points in the second half and forced two turnovers.
But UNA was shut out for the first time since 2010. It was also the first time since 1985 the Lions had been held to fewer than 100 yards of total offense.
They finished with 90 and 2.0 yards per play.
For a second straight week, the run game — something the UNA coaching staff had been preaching about improving in the offseason — was non-existent.
“It’s honestly really weird,” center A.J. Vang said. “You’re trying to think what’s going wrong? What are they doing that is just messing us up? (Against Southeastern Louisiana) we put up 28 points against a really good team and we should have put up at least 21 here against (Chattanooga).
"So, it gets to your head a little bit, but you have to just block it out because it will just kill you.”
So how does UNA fix that problem to make sure its offense and defense are each making contributions in the same game?
“Honestly, I don’t have the answer for that,” Smith said.
That was the majority of responses after last weekend's game and something the Lions are going to have to figure of quickly.
UNA is already in the middle of brutal schedule and it isn’t set to get any easier.
The Lions play at No. 10 Jacksonville State this week. Games against No. 20 Monmouth, No. 24 Kennesaw State, Nicholls State and North Carolina A&T still have to be played. Both Nicholls State and North Carolina A&T were ranked in the preseason poll.
The Lions are now 0-6 going back to 2020.
“It’s just working on it, just keep practicing, moving some people around maybe that’s not been performing on offense and defense,” head coach Chris Willis said. “We’ve got to make some decisions on that. Maybe try some different things.
"I think we need to change some things up on both sides of the ball to help us out.”
The players wanted to point out, it was Week 2. There are still nine games left to try to correct some of the issues. But there’s only so much losing to go around. After all, the weeks tend to go by quicker than expected.
“If we can put our offensive performance of last week and our defensive performance of this week together into one game, I think we’re going to be hard to stop,” quarterback Jaylen Gipson said.
“We’ve just got to continue to push those guys on offense up front and once we click there and play complementary football, I believe we’ll be a really good team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.