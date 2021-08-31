FLORENCE — There’s been a slight change of plan to the North Alabama football team’s season opener.
Due to damage caused Hurricane Ida, Saturday’s game against No. 17 Southeastern Louisiana will be moved from Hammond, Louisiana, to Florence the school announced Tuesday.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Braly Stadium.
The change now gives UNA six home games.
UNA was originally set to open its home schedule on Sept. 11 against Chattanooga.
Saturday’s game will be the first meeting between UNA and Southeastern Louisiana since 1979.
Southeastern Louisiana currently leads the series 9-1-2, but UNA has the most recent win with a 29-7 victory in 1977.
UNA is 1-5 all-time in games in Hammond, Louisiana.
UNA season ticket holders will receive a complimentary ticket to the game, but must call or stop by the UNA Ticket Office between noon today and 5 p.m. Wednesday to reserve a seat.
All remaining tickets will be $10 and can be purchased beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at the UNA ticket office, or online at roarlions.com/tickets.
A portion of the game's proceeds will go to support Southeastern Louisiana University.
