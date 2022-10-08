KENNESAW, Ga. — Noah Walters sat outside the North Alabama locker room, arms folded on top of his knees and buried his face.
The freshman quarterback didn’t say much when he looked up. Then again, he didn’t need to. His face said everything about the Lions’ trip to Kennesaw State.
“Disappointed,” Walters said after Saturday’s 40-34 double overtime loss. “We fought our butts off.”
Inside the locker room, the feeling was just as miserable. Just when it looked like UNA would finally get to enjoy a happy ending for a change thanks to a fourth-quarter rally that also dripped into the first overtime — in its ASUN debut no less — it was quickly sucked away.
Issac Foster’s 12-yard touchdown run in the second extra period started to evaporate it. The Lions’ response — turning the ball over on downs — sealed it.
It’s the second time this season UNA (1-4, 0-1) has played in overtime after the season opener at Indiana State. It’s the second time the Lions have lost. Neither was particularly easy to swallow. Both were labeled as gut punches. It’s just a matter of perspective which one can be deemed worse.
“It’s tough. They’re hurting right now,” coach Chris Willis said of his players. “But that’s what goes along with it when you can’t find a way to finish things off. Somebody has to come down not as the winner and that was us.”
Before making his way to the team buses, Willis talked about finding a way to get over the hump. Very seldom have the Lions found a way to do that. They’ve lost 21 of their last 26 against FCS opponents. Their lone victory in 2022 came against a Division II team. They have four more ASUN games.
But Saturday’s loss played out like plenty of others. A slow start followed by a flurry of a finish.
Walters turned the ball over three times — a fumble and two interceptions — in the first three quarters. UNA managed just 13 points. The Lions couldn’t take advantage of short fields thanks to turnovers provided by the defense. The unit then found a way to score 21 combined points between the fourth quarter and first overtime.
UNA took its first lead on a 2-yard run by ShunDerrick Powell with 11:38 left in regulation and then retook it on a 60-yard pass from Walter to Takairee Kenebrew with 3:43 left and then again on a 31-yard touchdown from Kenebrew in overtime.
Kenebrew finished with four catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Walters completed 15 of 27 passes for 326 yards, a career high.
But as the offense was finding its groove, the defense lost its own.
The unit allowed Kennesaw State (2-3, 1-1) to drive down the field for a game-tying field goal with 5:45 left. The Owls tied it again with 21 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. How? On a 1-yard pass from Xavier Shepherd to Foster. Shepherd then threw another touchdown, a 9-yarder to Xavier Hill in the first overtime.
Startling for the option quarterback. Shepherd ended up completing a career-high 13 passes on 18 attempts for 172 yards. He was 8-for-8 passing on the Owls’ final four drives to make up for two earlier fumbles. He also ran for 102.
“On the touchdown, our middle safety’s eyes were bad,” safety Kyree Fields said. “We thought it was a run and had everyone come in and they threw it over top of us. On the other one, they threw some wrinkles at us that we weren’t expecting and we didn’t know how to respond to it.”
It will be interesting to see how UNA will, if it does, going forward.
In the meantime, Saturday was not the locker room feeling the Lions expected or wanted. The result? Another long and unpleasant bus ride.
“It’s down in there right now because we were so close,” Kenebrew said. “We had it in the palm of our hands.
“But this is nowhere near over. We still can still go to the playoffs. We still have a lot in front of us. I don’t expect anyone who likes to compete to be happy after a loss.”
