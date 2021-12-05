When: 2 p.m. today
Where: Flowers Hall
Records: UNA (4-3), Carver (0-8)
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
PROBABLE STARTERS
UNA: G Jamari Blackmon (10.1 ppg), F Payton Youngblood (10.4 ppg), F Damian Forrest (4.4 ppg), G Isaac Chatman (5.6 ppg), G C.J. Brim (8.3 ppg).
Carver: F Antwon Ferrell (9.0 ppg), G Dyllon Scott (12.3 ppg), G Stephon Auguste (5.4 ppg), F Keyshawn Coley (3.6 ppg), G Glenn Sims (0.8 ppg).
Game notes: North Alabama is going for its fourth straight win. … This is the 10th of 18 consecutive road games for Carver. The Cougars have just three scheduled home games. … This will be the fifth meeting between the two programs. The Lions have won the first four, scoring at least 100 points in the first and last matchups. … Blackmon needs 28 points to move into 14th place on the UNA all-time scoring list. … Carver have given up 100 points or more in seven games. … Chatman has blocked nine shots this season, including a season-high three against Alabama State last weekend.
— David Glovach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.