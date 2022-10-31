FLORENCE — Chris Willis is no longer North Alabama’s football coach.
UNA athletic director Josh Looney relieved Willis of his coaching duties Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Lions’ 64-29 loss at Central Arkansas. Looney said in a press release the school will immediately begin a national search to fill the position.
Willis, who had two years left on his contract, already met with the players and members of the coaching staff about the decision.
First-year offensive coordinator Ryan Held has been named the interim coach for the final three games of the season. Held previously served as running backs coach at Nebraska and UCF. He does have head coaching experience. He was the head coach at NAIA Peru State (Nebraska) and Division II Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Looney and Held were not made available for comment.
“Coach Willis led North Alabama football with high character and integrity during the most unique time in our program’s proud history,” Looney said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful for the positive impact Chris has made on campus, in the community and with thousands of student-athletes during his 21 seasons on the football staff.
“Chris and his family are tremendous people and we appreciate their dedication to UNA greatly.”
Willis was named the program’s 10th head coach in December 2016, succeeding Bobby Wallace, after 15 years as an assistant in Florence. It was just in time as the Lions began their Division I transition.
In five-plus seasons as head coach, Willis compiled a 20-34 record, including a 1-7 mark this season. But UNA has struggled since moving up from Division II, where the program regularly competed for conference titles and national championships.
A lack of a stadium remains the biggest hurdle. The Lions still play in Braly Stadium, a high school structure built in 1949. They have no dedicated practice field and facility, instead using the soccer turf to prepare for games. They finally had their locker room renovated this past summer. It was the first upgrade of its kind since 1984.
It hasn’t much helped the product on the field, either
The Lions went 5-5 in Willis’ first season — the program’s final Division II year. They then went 7-3 in 2018 against a mixed Division I and II schedule, but haven’t had a winning season since. They went 4-7 in 2019, 0-4 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 and 3-8 last year.
This season, UNA has lost three games by one score and four by 16 points or more. In their last six games, the Lions have given up at least 40 points and nearly 450 yards of offense.
Central Arkansas set a record for most yards by a UNA opponent with 733. The Bears finished with the second-most points against the Lions, falling two shy of the 66 from BYU in 2020.
Willis is four years from being fully vested in the retirement system of Alabama.
“On behalf of my family, I want to express my sincere appreciation for the opportunity of a lifetime to serve as head football coach at the University of North Alabama,” Willis said in a statement. “Over the (21 seasons) as assistant coach, defensive coordinator and head coach, I have built some unbelievable relationships and memories for a lifetime.
“To our players, both past and present, I’m forever indebted to you for what you have given me. To all the coaches I’ve worked with at UNA since 2002, thank you for your hard work, dedication and friendship. I am so appreciative of the hard work our current staff and student athletes have put into this season.”
UNA hosts Austin Peay this weekend with a home game against Tennessee Tech and a road game at Memphis to wrap up the season.
