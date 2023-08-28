MONTGOMERY — No one really looked comfortable for North Alabama.
Not on the field at Cramton Bowl and not after in the postgame press conference.
After all, Mercer got to stay on the turf a little while long to revel for a bit in the trophy it had just received and in the pictures it got to take. The Lions just got a glimpse during a short trek back to the locker room to change and get ready for the bus ride home.
“I thought we had a great game plan,” receiver Kobe Warden said after Saturday’s 17-7 loss. “The results won’t say that.”
The results did not — for the offense.
UNA’s seven points were the lowest total scored by a team in the nine editions of the FCS Kickoff event. Chattanooga held that distinction by only scoring 13 against Jacksonville State in 2017.
The two missed field goals aside, most of that was compounded by the Lions’ inability to consistently move the football when they needed to. They finished with 248 yards offense, including 92 passing.
Out of UNA’s 10 drives, half were made up of four or fewer plays, including four that resulted in three-and-outs. The Lions had six possessions that didn’t tally more than 14 yards. Their average third-down distance was more than six yards.
The killer?
UNA finished 4-of-15 on third down and 2-for-5 on fourth, including failing to convert on 4th-and-1 on back-to-back possessions from inside the Mercer 35 in the second quarter. Parker Driggers got the first attempt and ran for no gain. Demarcus Lacey got the second and lost a yard.
“That changed the momentum of the game,” coach Brent Dearmon said. “Let’s be honest. Two of the fourth downs in the first half were on their side of the field and they were fourth-and-1s, and if we want to be the team we want to be … you get those fourth downs, and we’re having a different conversation.
“This is a momentum game and they won the momentum. We’ve got to do a better job of that.”
For the second straight spring and summer, the offensive players praised the Lions’ new scheme with how fast it was, how it allowed players to take advantage of mismatches and get the ball into playmakers’ hands. Consider the unit was a relative strength in what was a terrible year in 2022. It produced a 1,500-yard rusher and five games with 30-plus points.
And it looked sharp at times in practices and scrimmages over the three-week training camp. But those are, of course, just practices.
When asked if he was surprised by the unit's lack of production on Saturday, Warden said it was just a matter of players “not executing.”
“A lot of it was hurting ourselves,” Warden said. “I don’t think it was anything (Mercer) did.”
Dearmon believed there were too many times when the offense was conservative, looking for check downs instead of looking for the “explosive play.” Defined as a play of 15 or more yards in the air or 10 or more on the ground, the Lions managed seven against the Bears. Only two, however, came via the passing game.
Like last season’s opener, UNA opted to use multiple quarterbacks. Noah Walters, who started 10 games in 2022, played the majority of the snaps, while T.J. Smith was subbed in for certain plays and packages.
Walters finished 10-of-17 for 65 yards, his longest completion going to David Florence for 22. Smith was 2-of-7 for 27, 19 of which went to Kaden Cooper. He also ran for the team's score.
Warden was the leading receiver with 37 yards. Jalyn Daniels had 49 on the ground.
“I don’t think either one of them lost us the game,” Dearmon said of his quarterbacks. “But they didn’t go win us the game. We’ve got to find the guy who’s going to win us the football game.”
Not having their best receiver didn’t appear to help.
Takairee Kenebrew, a preseason all-conference selection, did not play out of caution for his health. He missed time during camp after nearly having rhabdo with his kidneys. According to the Center for Disease Control, rhabdo occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases proteins and electrolytes into the blood. It can lead to permanent disability or death.
Dearmon and his staff didn’t want to take the chance with Kenebrew with the temperature more than 100 degrees with 92% humidity and even hotter on the turf. Kenebrew is set to play next Saturday.
As for who will be the quarterback? That will need to play itself out, Dearmon said.
“We’ll go in and watch the tape (Saturday) and (Sunday) and we’re going to see which guy gives up the best opportunity to win,” Dearmon said. “I think there were times when you could say one of them did and there were times you could say the other did.
“Neither one of them, off of seeing it in person, really jump out to me as the guy that needs to take the reins.”
The good thing for UNA is it was only the first game. The next few, however, will be telling.
The Lions just don’t want to see this season play out anything close to last year. If they get more performances like they did from their defense, they'll need some points, too.
“Got to come back and be better next week,” Warden said. “(We had) a lot of plays that were left out on the field. But it’s just another brick that we need to build on and we’ve got to get ready for next week against (Chattanooga).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.