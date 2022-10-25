RICHMOND, Ky. — Cam Watson couldn’t hold back a laugh.
The North Alabama center is past the point of being surprised, let alone phased, when it comes to ShunDerrick Powell.
“Powell is Powell, you know?” Watson said matter-of-factly of the running back.
In a season that’s been marked by close losses and inconsistent play, Powell has continued to be a bright spot for the Lions (1-6, 0-3 ASUN).
The sophomore is among the most productive players in the FCS this season. He’s ranked third in rushing yards (956) and rushing yards per game (136.6). He’s tied for third in rushing touchdowns (13), while fifth in both yards per carry (7.6) and all-purpose yards (157). Recently, he was added to the Walter Payton Award watch list, which is given to the best offensive player in the the FCS.
It’s part of the reason his teammates have started to refer to him as Mr. Superstar.
“He’s great,” coach Chris Willis said. “To me, he should be (ASUN) offensive player of the year. I don’t know how you could pick anybody else at this point. I hope they don’t penalize him because his team has one win. I don’t know who else in this league is putting up the numbers he is. If he doesn’t make player of the year, that’s crazy to me.”
And those numbers have continued to put him in the UNA record book.
Powell’s 218 rushing yards against Eastern Kentucky marked the third time he’s hit the 200-yard mark, becoming the first Lion to do that in the same season. He already holds the single-game record with 251 yards. He broke that 29-year mark in Week 2. He also has three games with three or more touchdowns.
A pair of other records could fall to Powell before the end of the season with four games to go, including Saturday’s matchup at Central Arkansas (3-4, 2-0).
He needs 511 more yards and seven touchdowns to set the Lions’ single-season marks. Tyrone Rush, who previously had the single-game record, currently holds them at 1,466 yards and 19 scores.
Powell is 44 yards from becoming the program's first 1,000-yard back since 2015.
“I’m not surprised,” Watson said. “On his third touchdown run (at Eastern Kentucky), he hit the hole and I saw him break a tackle from the linebacker and I told the other team that he was gone. He went almost 40 yards to the end zone. You give him that one hole and he’s gone. It doesn’t matter who’s in front of him.”
Powell is Powell, right?
After last week’s loss at Eastern Kentucky, Watson revealed he told the running back he needed at least 120 yards from him. Watson believed he might have put up too low of a goal. In the end, Powell nearly doubled that.
Just don’t expect any of his teammates or coaches to be surprised. If anything, it’s become pretty normal.
“He’s a dog,” quarterback Noah Walters said of Powell. “He gets after it. It’s always nice being able to see him do his thing. He’s one of the best.”
