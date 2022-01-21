Weeks before the inaugural Women's United conference, Lisa Lawrence worried and wondered about whether anyone would come. Those fears subsided when 175 women attended Life Church’s first Women's United conference in 2018.
Now, five years later, more than 1,000 have attended the Hartselle-based conference focused on uniting believers.
"Our vision and prayer is that people will come together regardless of denomination or church home. We are all one and sometimes we forget that," said Lawrence, who founded the conference while serving as Life Church’s women’s ministry leader. "I think some people will be surprised when they get to heaven and there aren’t separate sections for Methodists, Baptists, Presbyterians and Church of Christ."
After cancelling last year’s event because of the coronavirus, the conference will return next weekend to Life Church, 300 Main St. W. in Hartselle.
Scheduled for Jan. 28, 6-8 p.m., and Jan. 29, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., the conference themed "Stronger Together" will feature Darrin English of Plain English Ministries in Florence, Leisa Nelson of The Rock Family Worship Center in Huntsville, husband-and-wife Michael Mason and Dawn Mason of Michael Mason Ministries in Danville, and Beth Bussey, wife of Bubba of “The Rick and Bubba Show.” Heather Wallace will lead the worship music.
For newcomers to the conference, Lawrence described the two-day event as “a church service on steroids.”
"It's all about fellowship, food, worship and the word combined to help us all grow in our faith," Lawrence said.
Unlike previous years, the conference, now titled “United,” will welcome both women and men for the first time.
"Life Church has always been active in the community. We consider United conference an extension of the presence of the church. It’s a conference where all people come together regardless of denomination to be refreshed, renewed and resent," said Brad Sheats, lead pastor of Life Church.
Registration costs $50 and includes three meals. To register, text United2022 to 9400.
"Something Dawn Mason said really stuck with me. She said, 'It's one church, one mission, one kingdom serving the one true God.' That's the purpose of this conference, for all of us to come together as one," Lawrence said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.