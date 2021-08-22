Why do people make such a big deal about getting the COVID vaccine? Do they also call pneumonia and flu and DPT shots unnecessary?
Those diseases haven't killed as many people in a week's time as has COVID. All the shots babies get to keep from having polio whooping cough, measles, etc., have stopped a lot of sickness and death so why not take the COVID vaccine?
It's a no-brainer if you want to stay safe and stop the pandemic. With so many people dying from it, isn't it safer to get vaccinated?
Clara Boyer
Hartselle
