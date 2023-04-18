China Auto Show

Stefan Mecha, CEO of Volkswagen China Passenger Cars Brand, unveils the ID.7 Vizzion, its new electric flagship sedan on Monday in Shanghai, China. The car has a 435-mile battery range. [NG HAN GUAN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ng Han Guan

SHANGHAI — Volkswagen unveiled an electric luxury sedan that promises a 435-mile battery range as global and Chinese automakers displayed their latest SUVs, sedans and muscle cars at the world's biggest auto show Tuesday.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.