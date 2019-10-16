It was a milestone night in Addison on Tuesday for Hartselle volleyball coach Tanya Lybarger.
Her team’s 3-2 victory over Addison gave her 1,000 career wins.
Lybarger, who has been the Hartselle volleyball coach since 1992, has a career record of 1,000-424. Her teams have won four Morgan County Tournament championships, 15 area championships, four regional championships and two super regional championships.
She has coached Hartselle to 11 appearances in the state tournament, seven Final Four appearances and a state championship in 2012.
Hartselle (55-9) beat Addison 27-25, 25-22, 22-25, 20-25, 15-11. Grace Leighton had 45 assists and 15 digs. Lillyanna Cartee had 22 digs and 13 kills. Hailey Holshouser recorded 18 kills and Alli Parker had 10. Tori Hughes had 20 digs and Emory Carnes had 14.
Hartselle travels to Sparkman on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
